STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 11/12/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: A 2018 dark gray Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $20,000.

• 11/12/21 – Lakeside Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen out of two cars: $215 cash, two Apple iPad Pro devices, a Supreme crossbody bag and an Apple MacBook Air. The value of the stolen items is $3,715.

• 11/12/21 – Geiger Road, Orangeburg: A concrete mixer was stolen. It is valued at $55,000.

• 11/12/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: Two silver ladders and an assortment of jewelry were stolen. The value of the items is $1,100.

• 11/12/21 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: Someone stole a Lake Marion High School student’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. It is valued at $1,000.

• 11/12/21 – Wildwood Drive, Orangeburg: A 2007 tan Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen. It is valued at $13,000.

• 11/12/21 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: An Apple TV box and Michael Kors, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger purses. The value of the items is $1,106.

• 11/12/21 – Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: An orange and white Stihl trimmer and a black leather coat were stolen. The items are valued at $1,000.

• 11/9/21 – Kings Road, Orangeburg: A Kel-Tec AR-15 style rifle was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 11/9/21 – Williamson Johnson Road, Neeses: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2015 Ford F-350. The truck belonged to Dominion Energy. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• 11/9/21 – Branchdale Highway, Eutawville: A catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford F-150 was stolen. The value of the damage and stolen catalytic converter is $1,000.

• 11/8/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, .40-caliber Glock 23 handgun. The handgun is valued at $500.

• 11/8/21 – Rice Street, Neeses: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2019 yellow Chevrolet 4500 bus belonging to OCAB. The value of the damage and catalytic converter is $1,000.

• 11/8/21 – Ruf Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2020 black Chevrolet Malibu, a black Taurus G2 handgun, $320 in cash and a black Michael Kors pocketbook containing a wallet. The value of the stolen items is $10,719.

• 11/8/21 – Sifly Road, Orangeburg: A work-issued Microsoft laptop computer and a .357-caliber Magnum handgun were stolen. The value of the items is $2,000.

• 11/5/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A hammer drill was stolen from a 2015 Dodge Ram truck parked at the Baymont Hotel. The hammer drill is valued at $1,900.

• 11/5/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 1995 white Nissan Altima. It is valued at $3,000.

• 11/5/21 – Willie Road, Salley: An unsecured 2016 gray Buick Encore was stolen. It is valued at $12,000.

• 11/5/21 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: Headphones, cell phones and several packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen from Dollar General. The estimated value of the items is $1,200.

• 11/4/21 – Arends Road, Cordova: A Sony Playstation 5, 55-inch Samsung flatscreen television and a black rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $1,089.

• 11/1/21 – High Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm white Canik pistol. It is valued at $700.

• 11/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2003 gray Honda Pilot was stolen. It was later recovered. It is valued at $3,000.

• 11/1/21 – Triangle Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2009 white Hyundai Accent. It is valued at $5,000.

• 11/1/21 – Second Street, Santee: A 2003 blue Honda Element was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

• 11/1/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2017 white Peterbilt day cab truck. The value of the truck is $15,000.

• 10/29/21 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: A .40-caliber Glock handgun was stolen from an unlocked 2000 beige Hyundai Elantra. The handgun is valued at $400.

• 10/28/21 – Slab Landing Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2013 gray GMC Sierra truck. It is valued at $20,000.

• 10/28/21 – Petunia Street, Cordova: A 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $500.

• 10/27/21 – Shalom Lane, Orangeburg: Jewelry and a piggybank were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $2,000.

• 10/25/21 – Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A Craftsman mini-bike, a pressure washer and two red battery jump boxes. The items are valued at $950.

• 10/25/21 – Coburg Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole gold teeth and $2,000 cash from a 2003 Honda Accord. The value of the teeth and cash is $2,700.

• 10/25/21 – Freedom Road, Branchville: A 12-gauge Stevens shotgun and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver were stolen. They are valued at $850.

• 10/22/21 – Masoniel Lane, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A queen-size mattress set, a twin-size bed, a 50-inch television, a 32-inch television, a washing machine and a pair of shoes. The value of the stolen items is $1,126.

