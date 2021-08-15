STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 8/2/21 – Cut Off Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black-frame, wooden-floor Kaufman trailer. It is valued at $2,100.
• 8/2/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A 1985 white Ford F-150 was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 8/2/21 – Boyer Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 75-inch Samsung smart television. It is valued at $1,400.
• 7/29/21 – Doyle Street, Orangeburg: A red electric blower, two weed cutters, bags of clothing, a 40-inch Samsung television and a white chest freezer were stolen. The value of the items is $1,660.
• 7/28/21 – Berry Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a church van. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
• 7/28/21 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2006 white Ford F-350 truck. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/28/21 - Firethorn Court, Eutawville: An unsecured 1998 burgundy GMC Sierra was stolen. The S.C. Highway Patrol located the vehicle, wrecked, in Berkeley County. The Sierra is valued at $1,500.
• 7/26/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 burgundy Crown Victoria. It is valued at $3,000.
• 7/26/21 – Bamberg Road, Cope: A disabled 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Suburban was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 7/26/21 – July Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an orange motor crane. It is valued at $800.
• 7/26/21 – Lanier Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: 60-inch JVC television, an Apple iPad Pro tablet, an iPad stylus, a craft machine, a tool bag and tools, a surge protector, a dog bed, a wireless robot vacuum and a duffle bag containing clothing. The value of the items is $3,380.
• 7/26/21 – Carver School Road, Cope: Someone stole an unsecured 2006 white and gray Chevrolet 1500 van. Bamberg police later found it on Presbyterian Street. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/23/21 – North McClain Street, Woodford: An air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 7/23/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: Someone stole a black utility trailer. It is valued at $2,200.
• 7/21/21 – Kristi Court, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a Savage 243 rifle, an ATA Venza semi-automatic shotgun, a semi-automatic Remington 7400 rifle and a Mossburg 500 pump-action shotgun. The value of the stolen items is $1,790.
• 7/20/21 – County Line Road, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2012 green Honda CRV valued at $5,000.
• 7/20/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: An ice pick, a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower and a wheeled roofer’s magnet were stolen. The items are valued at $785.
• 7/20/21 – Hidden Acres Road, Cordova: A blue and black Duromax electric/gas-powered generator was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 7/20/21 – Browning Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen from a shed: five fishing bows and arrows, a Schwinn bicycle, an extension cord and a Schwinn Stingray mini-chopper. The items are valued at $1,910.
• 7/20/21 – Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Louis Vuitton wallet containing $800 from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the wallet and cash is $1,800.
• 7/20/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,500 in cash from a purse.
• 7/20/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a toolbox and its contents. The value of the toolbox and contents is $1,500.
• 7/16/21 – Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2006 Toyota Sienna van owned by and parked at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• 7/15/21 – Crossing Circle, Orangeburg: A 66-inch Vizio television and a 55-inch Roku television were stolen. The televisions are valued at $1,500.
• 7/15/21 – Red Bank Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Samsung cellphone, jewelry and a Sony Playstation 5. The items are valued at $3,100.
• 7/14/21 – Culler Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an Apple iPhone and charger from a man’s unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The phone and charger are valued at $1,420.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD