STOLEN PROPERTY

• 7/20/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: An ice pick, a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower and a wheeled roofer’s magnet were stolen. The items are valued at $785.

• 7/20/21 – Hidden Acres Road, Cordova: A blue and black Duromax electric/gas-powered generator was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 7/20/21 – Browning Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen from a shed: five fishing bows and arrows, a Schwinn bicycle, an extension cord and a Schwinn Stingray mini-chopper. The items are valued at $1,910.

• 7/20/21 – Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Louis Vuitton wallet containing $800 from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the wallet and cash is $1,800.

• 7/20/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,500 in cash from a purse.

• 7/20/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a toolbox and its contents. The value of the toolbox and contents is $1,500.

• 7/16/21 – Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2006 Toyota Sienna van owned by and parked at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.