STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 7/21/21 – Kristi Court, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a Savage 243 rifle, an ATA Venza semi-automatic shotgun, a semi-automatic Remington 7400 rifle and a Mossburg 500 pump-action shotgun. The value of the stolen items is $1,790.

• 7/20/21 – County Line Road, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2012 green Honda CRV valued at $5,000.

• 7/20/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: An ice pick, a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower and a wheeled roofer’s magnet were stolen. The items are valued at $785.

• 7/20/21 – Hidden Acres Road, Cordova: A blue and black Duromax electric/gas-powered generator was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 7/20/21 – Browning Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen from a shed: five fishing bows and arrows, a Schwinn bicycle, an extension cord and a Schwinn Stingray mini-chopper. The items are valued at $1,910.

• 7/20/21 – Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Louis Vuitton wallet containing $800 from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the wallet and cash is $1,800.

• 7/20/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,500 in cash from a purse.