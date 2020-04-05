STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 4/1/20 – Louise Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2018 black Honda Civic. It is valued at $17,000.
- 3/26/20 – Dena Lane, Orangeburg: A 2014 white Dodge Journey was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.
- 3/26/20 – Guiomar Road, Cordova: Someone stole a 2006 black Harley Davidson Street Glide with chrome handlebars, a 21-inch chrome front wheel, 18-inch back wheel and a speaker system. The motorcycle is valued at $13,000.
- 3/26/20 – Kemmerlin Road, Orangeburg: A 1998 white GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.
- 3/25/20 – Charles Street, Branchville: Someone stole a 55-inch Sony television and two Roku televisions. They are valued at $2,900.
- 3/20/20 – Rashimori Lane, Orangeburg: A 2016 burgundy Kia Sorento was stolen. It is valued at $26,000.
- 3/20/20 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 40-foot tractor-trailer valued at $20,000.
- 3/9/20 – Felderville Road, Elloree: A tractor and bush hog were stolen. They are valued at $5,000.
- 3/9/20 – Hickory Hill Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a fiberglass sneak boat, a 6-by-10 foot trailer, a Poland riding lawnmower, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a DR brand trimmer, a gun safe, aluminum Ford rims and a Snap-on toolbox. They are valued at $7,550.
- 3/6/20 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2014 brown Jeep Patriot valued at $10,000.
- 3/5/20 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: two 32-inch Emerson televisions, a brown couch and various brand name shoes. The items are valued at $1,050.
- 3/4/20 – Old Number Six Highway, Elloree: 60 cartons of Newport cigarettes were stolen. They are valued over $3,000.
- 3/4/20 – Beason Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a red Club Car golf cart. It is valued at $5,800.
- 3/3/20 – North Road, Orangeburg: A 2015 white Toyota Camry was stolen. It was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle is valued over $10,000.
- 3/3/20 – Parkwood Avenue, North: Someone stole a .45-caliber Hi-Point handgun, cash and jewelry. The items are valued at $2,950.
- 3/3/20 – Madison Street, Orangeburg: An Apple iPhone 7 and an Apple iPhone XR were stolen. They are valued at $1,300.
