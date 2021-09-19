STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 9/6/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured GMC Envoy, a .22-caliber revolver, a .22-caliber semi-automatic Winchester rifle and a toolbox containing tools. The value of the SUV and contents is $7,900.
• 9/6/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2013 Ford F-150 truck. The value of the stolen catalytic converters and damage to the truck’s exhaust system is $1,500.
• 9/3/21 – Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg: Someone stole an orange, 60-inch deck Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower. The lawnmower is valued at $6,704.
• 9/1/21 – Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle: a 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 5, a 12-gauge RTA Imports shotgun and 10 pairs of Jordan and Nike sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $4,000.
• 9/1/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2006 Honda CRV. It is valued at $500.
• 9/1/21 – Sheppard Lane, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2010 blue Chevrolet Equinox and a 2016 blue Chevrolet Equinox. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 9/1/21 – Vance Road, Bowman: Someone stole an unlocked champagne-colored Ford F-150. The truck is valued at $10,000.
• 8/31/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: $2,000 in cash was stolen.
• 8/31/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a car code scanner, a mig welding machine and a 2004 Nissan Murano. The value of the items is $7,450.
• 8/26/21 – Stevenson Road, Cope: Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 8/26/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: A 2013 Trailstar dump-style trailer that contained scrap metal was stolen. The trailer and scrap metal are valued at $25,900.
• 8/26/21 – Edward Street, Branchville: Someone stole a John Deere bush hog, a John Deere tractor and the trailer that contained them. The value of the equipment and trailer is $28,000.
• 8/21/21 – Hamp Chase Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: three gold chain necklaces, one “Dad” ring, one ring bearing the letter “T,” one letter “B” ring, a Citizens gold watch with a black face and diamonds and a 14-karat gold rope bracelet. The value of the jewelry is $2,000.
• 8/21/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a silver Kia Sedona. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• 8/21/21 – Amelia Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a white/cream Louis Vuitton hobo bag, a brown Gucci fanny pack, a brown Gucci wallet, $60 cash, a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and various credit cards. The value of the stolen items is $2,360.
• 8/21/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console, a rose pink 14-inch HP Stream laptop, one pair of beige and white Jordan sneakers and a pair of beige Adidas slides. The value of the items is $2,200.
• 8/21/21 – Estate Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Taurus G2c pistol from an unlocked 2010 gray Toyota Tundra. The value of the pistol is $250.
• 8/21/21 – Oriole Lane, Holly Hill: A Cub Cadet riding lawnmower was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 8/20/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.
• 8/20/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2005 Toyota Sequoia. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,400.
• 8/20/21 – Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg: Three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire were stolen. The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.
• 8/20/21 - Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a .380-caliber Hi Point handgun. The value of the truck and firearm is $5,180.
• 8/20/21 – Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2003 gray Dodge Dakota truck and a 10-foot single-axle trailer were stolen. The value of truck and trailer is $8,000.
• 8/20/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a gas heater, a refrigerator, a window and a stove. The value of the items is $2,300.