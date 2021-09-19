STOLEN PROPERTY

• 8/21/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console, a rose pink 14-inch HP Stream laptop, one pair of beige and white Jordan sneakers and a pair of beige Adidas slides. The value of the items is $2,200.

• 8/21/21 – Estate Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Taurus G2c pistol from an unlocked 2010 gray Toyota Tundra. The value of the pistol is $250.

• 8/21/21 – Oriole Lane, Holly Hill: A Cub Cadet riding lawnmower was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.

• 8/20/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.

• 8/20/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2005 Toyota Sequoia. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,400.

• 8/20/21 – Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg: Three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire were stolen. The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.

• 8/20/21 - Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a .380-caliber Hi Point handgun. The value of the truck and firearm is $5,180.