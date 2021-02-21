STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 2/19/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A five-ton Haier air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.

• 2/17/21 – Governors Creek Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a pair of Gucci sunglasses out of a 2018 silver Honda Civic. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.

• 2/17/21 – North Road, North: A 1995 red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 2/16/21 – Bobby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 Honda Accord coupe. It is valued at $2,000.

• 2/16/21 – Adden Street, Orangeburg: A Chrysler Sebring was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.

• 2/11/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2013 GMC U-Haul box truck. It’s valued at $15,000.

• 2/11/21 – Criddle Lane, Orangeburg: a black Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cellphone, a wallet and $30 in cash was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. The items are valued at $1,080