STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 2/19/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A five-ton Haier air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 2/17/21 – Governors Creek Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a pair of Gucci sunglasses out of a 2018 silver Honda Civic. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.
• 2/17/21 – North Road, North: A 1995 red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 2/16/21 – Bobby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 Honda Accord coupe. It is valued at $2,000.
• 2/16/21 – Adden Street, Orangeburg: A Chrysler Sebring was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 2/11/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2013 GMC U-Haul box truck. It’s valued at $15,000.
• 2/11/21 – Criddle Lane, Orangeburg: a black Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cellphone, a wallet and $30 in cash was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. The items are valued at $1,080
• 2/9/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone burglarized the Church of Philadelphia and stole cleaning supplies, a Roland keyboard and a Cavafield keyboard. The items are valued at $1,225.
• 2/9/21 – Rastville Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: two 14-karat gold necklaces with a letter “D” attached, four 14-karat Cuban link necklaces, a National Guard military ring and five pairs of Jordan sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $8,100.
• 2/9/21 – Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford van belonging to a church. The value of the converter and damage is $800.
• 2/9/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle is valued at $15,000.
• 2/5/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch TLC smart television, a 55-inch smart television, various Nike sneakers and jewelry. The value of the items is $2,925.
• 2/5/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: Someone stole a 2005 Coachman camper valued at $15,000.
• 2/5/21 – Redmond Mill Road, North: A trailer and tiller were stolen. They are valued at $1,200.
• 2/4/21 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1998 green Chevrolet Silverado valued at $3,000.
• 2/4/21 – Atlantic Avenue, Orangeburg: A .22-caliber Ruger Charger pistol and two .45-caliber HiPoint pistols were stolen. They are valued at $650.
• 2/3/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Santee: Someone cut and removed a catalytic converter from a Ford F550 boom truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.
• 2/2/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Two people didn’t return a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2019 Chevrolet Impala to Hertz Car Rental. The combined total value of the vehicles is $35,828.
• 2/2/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: A 2006 black Mercedes-Benz C280 was stolen. It is valued at $6,000.
• 2/2/21 – Rock Hill Road, Vance: Someone stole a 2019 silver Nissan Sentra. It’s valued at $15,000.
• 2/1/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: A red Whirlpool washing machine and dryer were stolen. They are valued at $1,700.
• 2/1/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2001 Honda Civic coupe valued at $10,000.
• 2/1/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A 2013 brown Nissan Altima was stolen. It is valued at $23,000.
• 1/28/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2021 white Dodge Caravan. It is valued at $1,000.
• 1/26/21 – Majesty Road, Orangeburg: A homemade dual-axle utility trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,300.
• 1/26/21 – State Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2006 red Ford Mustang valued at $6,000.
• 1/25/21 – Blewer Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a front loading dryer, three cordless DeWalt power drills, two tires, an air compressor, a skill saw, two floor jacks and two flat screen televisions. The items are valued at $2,100.
• 1/22/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2009 white Lexus was stolen. It is valued at $8,500.
• 1/21/21 – Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black 12-gauge Beretta 686, a 410-gauge CZ400 and a bronze 12-gauge Beretta A400. The firearms are valued at $5,750.
• 1/21/21 – Tatum Road, Cordova: $100 in cash, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun and a black Taurus Judge revolver were stolen. They are valued at $1,850.
• 1/21/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a pair of sneakers, a sneaker bag, ZSTAT 12-inch speakers with box, car cleaning supplies, a laptop computer with a carrying bag and a pen/stylus for an electronic tablet. The items are valued at $3,820.
• 1/19/21 – Slab Landing Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup valued at $13,000.