STOLEN PROPERTY

• 4/23/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a 2001 Ford Ranger. It is valued at $400.

• 4/23/21 – Proctor Road, Cope: The following items were stolen: two catalytic converters, a Pepsi Cola crate containing horseshoes, a cricket bucket and a gas can. The items are valued at $890.

• 4/23/21 – Dove Point Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, .380-caliber Taurus TCP pistol from the glovebox of an unlocked 2018 Nissan Frontier. The pistol is valued at $200.

• 4/20/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches and some gold and silver antique coins. The value of the items is $2,400.

• 4/19/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from an ambulance. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

• 4/16/21 – Cotton Avenue, Cope: Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia. It is valued at $5,000.

• 4/13/21 – Twin Lakes Road, Neeses: The following items were stolen: a Troybilt lawnmower with a 50-inch mowing deck, two satellite dish receivers and two 32-inch Vizio televisions. The value of the items is $2,800.