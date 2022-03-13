STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 3/7/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra parked at the Orangeburg Preparatory Schools Upper Campus. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.

• 3/7/22 – Thomas Eklund Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole two Apple iPads from Rivelon Elementary School. The iPads are valued at $1,000.

• 3/7/22 – Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: Two orange Husqvarna yard tools were stolen: a heavy duty roller tiller and a commercial blower. The tools are valued at $850.

• 3/7/22 – Old State Road, Santee: Someone stole a package. The contents are valued at $600.

• 3/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: Five catalytic converters, four resonators, an augur bit and an augur tip. The value of the damage and stolen items is $8,350.

• 3/3/22 – McMichael Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a roll of carpet. It is valued at $1,400.

• 3/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2020 silver and orange U-Haul tow dolly was stolen. It is valued at $5,200.

• 3/3/22 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2000 burgundy Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $2,500.

• 2/25/22 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: cash, two 43-inch TCL smart televisions, a small women’s Uggs hoodie and an MCM cross body bag. Several pairs of size 6 women’s shoes were stolen, including Louis Vuitton sneakers, Gucci sneakers, Gucci slides and Nike Air Jordan Limited Edition sneakers. Uggs boots and two Uggs slides in size 5. The items are valued at $7,200.

• 2/24/22 – Dragstrip Road, Neeses: A 2017 white Nissan Maxima and a 9 mm black Taurus handgun were stolen at the South Carolina Motorplex. The Maxima and firearm are valued at $21,400.

• 2/24/22 – Wingate Street, Orangeburg: A black Acer Aspire E15 laptop computer and a black laptop mouse were stolen. The items are valued at $950.

• 2/24/22 – Farmers Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen: two 32-inch TCL smart televisions, a 58-inch ONN smart television, a jewelry box containing about $50 in jewelry and cash. The value of the stolen items is $15,379.

• 2/23/22 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2016 Dodge Ram parked at Saddle Creek Logistics. The catalytic converter is valued at $700.

• 2/17/22 – Myers Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from a shed: two televisions, a microwave, a Bluetooth speaker, washcloths, towels and clothes. The items are valued at $1,515.

• 2/17/22 – Camden Road, Vance: A 2008 black Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $6,000.

• 2/15/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 7-foot by 16-foot cargo trailer containing tools and equipment parked at the Days Inn. The trailer and contents are valued at $16,400.

• 2/15/22 – Homestead Road, Bowman: Nearly 225 feet of copper wire was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.

• 2/15/22 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2013 Dodge Avenger was stolen. It is valued at $3,000. It was later recovered. The Avenger is valued at $3,000.

• 2/15/22 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gray and black JBLC moped. It is valued at $1,100.

• 2/14/22 – Malibu Drive, Orangeburg: Groceries, a box of coats and jewelry were stolen. The items are valued at $1,625.

• 2/14/22 – Cue Street, Orangeburg: A 2006 blue Cadillac sedan was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.

• 2/14/22 – Hilton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer. It is valued at $3,200.

• 2/14/22 – Snapdragon Court, Cope: A water heater, faucets and cabinets were stolen. They are valued at $3,000.

• 2/14/22 – Belleville Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a power saw and a grandfather clock. The items are valued at $3,305.

