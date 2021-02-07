STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 2/1/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: A red Whirlpool washing machine and dryer were stolen. They are valued at $1,700.
- 2/1/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2001 Honda Civic coupe valued at $10,000.
- 2/1/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A 2013 brown Nissan Altima was stolen. It is valued at $23,000.
- 1/28/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 2021 white Dodge Caravan. It is valued at $1,000.
- 1/26/21 – Majesty Road, Orangeburg: A homemade dual-axle utility trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,300.
- 1/26/21 – State Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2006 red Ford Mustang valued at $6,000.
- 1/25/21 – Blewer Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a front loading dryer, three cordless DeWalt power drills, two tires, an air compressor, a skill saw, two floor jacks and two flat screen televisions. The items are valued at $2,100.
- 1/22/21 – Saint Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2009 white Lexus was stolen. It is valued at $8,500.
- 1/21/21 – Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black 12-gauge Beretta 686, a 410-gauge CZ400 and a bronze 12-gauge Beretta A400.
- The firearms are valued at $5,750.
- 1/21/21 – Tatum Road, Cordova: $100 in cash, a 12-gauge pump action shotgun and a black Taurus Judge revolver were stolen. They are valued at $1,850.
- 1/21/21 – Saint Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a pair of sneakers, a sneaker bag, ZSTAT 12-inch speakers with box, car cleaning supplies, a laptop computer with a carrying bag and a pen/stylus for an electronic tablet. The items are valued at $3,820.
- 1/19/21 – Slab Landing Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2001 Ford F-350 pickup valued at $13,000.
- 1/14/21 – Baugh Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, an AR-15, a safe containing two pairs of diamond earrings and two gold chains and $2,500 cash which was inside of a dresser. The value of the stolen items is $10,000.
- 1/11/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2019 bronze Mazda CX-9, a 2016 burgundy Dodge Ram, a 2014 red GMC Sierra and a 2015 red GMC Acadia. The total value of the catalytic converters is $2,200.
- 1/14/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A 2005 white Ford Expedition was stolen. It is valued at $3,500.
- 1/11/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter off of a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500. The catalytic converter is valued at $2,000.
- 1/7/21 – Francis Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $8,000 and a Ghurka handbag out of a vehicle. The value of the stolen items is $8,200.
- 1/5/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Two catalytic converters were stolen from a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Jeep. The catalytic converters are valued together at $3,000.
- 1/4/21 – Seminole Street, Orangeburg: A 2013 grey Nissan Maxima was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
- 1/4/21 – Autumn Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2006 BMW 325i valued at $4,000.
- 1/2/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black trailer. It is valued at $1,240
