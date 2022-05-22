STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 5/17/22 – Homestead Road and Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1996 Mazda B2300. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Mazda is $1,600.

• 5/17/22 – Cameron Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 silver Honda Element. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Element is $1,400.

• 5/17/22 – Belleville Road, Orangeburg: A Sears air conditioning unit and a Zenith television were stolen. The items are valued at $15,000.

• 5/17/22 – Cannon Bridge Road and Rivermont Road, Cordova: Someone stole a blue Suzuki Quad Runner 4. It is valued at $1,000.

• 5/17/22 – Lone Lane Drive, Cope: The following items were stolen: A 65-inch Samsung smart television, a set of JBL speakers, a washing machine and a clothes dryer. The items are valued at $5,200.

• 5/12/22 – Frankfort Court, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 black and red Dodge Charger. It is valued at $10,000.

• 5/9/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: Five Remington rifles, a Benelli 12-gauge and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber were stolen from an unlocked camper. The firearms are valued at $6,900.

• 5/9/22 – Howard Hill Drive, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were cut from three vehicles belonging to the Orangeburg Department of Social Services. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,500.

• 5/9/22 – Village Park Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2006 Toyota Tundra. The catalytic converters are valued at $4,000.

• 5/9/22 – Freedom Road, Branchville: The following items were stolen: five pairs of Nike shoes, assorted clothing, a 55-inch flatscreen Samsung television, a water jug with about $500 worth of coins, about $400 worth of cash bills, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, and at least a dozen 12-gauge rounds. The value of the stolen items is $4,108.

• 5/6/22 – Bayview Street, Holly Hill: Someone stole four propone tanks and two automotive batteries. The items are valued at $2,200.

• 5/5/22 – Russell Street: Black & Mild cigars and packs of white T-shirts were stolen from Dollar General. The items are valued at $2,000.

• 5/5/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A black Samsonite computer bag containing a silver Vostro Notebook 7500 was stolen from outside of a room at the Town Terrace motel. The items are valued at $1,240.

• 5/5/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from The Keg: 25 cartons of Newport 100s cigarettes and 10 single packs of Newport cigarettes. The value of the cigarettes is $2,080.

• 5/5/22 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an Apple iPhone 12 from a car parked at Dodge’s. The phone is valued at $1,200.

• 5/5/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,584.

• 5/5/22 – Banashee Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole $1,200 in cash that was in a vehicle.

• 5/5/22 – Dorchester Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.

• 5/2/22 – Fairview Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2015 blue Nissan Juke. It is valued at $13,768.

• 5/2/22 – Holestein Road, Bowman: A 2005 gray Ford F-150 pickup, a Hellcat firearm and hunting gear were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $5,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1