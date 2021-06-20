STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 6/14/21 – Orangeburg County: Someone stole 27 hemp plants. They are valued at $13,500.

• 6/14/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters off a GMC Terrain and a Chevrolet van. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000 for the pair.

• 6/14/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2007 Ford F-350, a 2011 Ford F-250, a 2015 Ford F-350 and a 2015 Ford F-250. The catalytic converters are valued at $2,000.

• 6/13/21 – Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole one 50-inch Samsung TV and two 40-inch Samsung TVs. The value of the stolen televisions is $1,300.

• 6/12/21 – Quick Street, Orangeburg: A weed trimmer and a red Craftsman riding lawnmower were stolen. The yard equipment is valued at $2,600.

• 6/12/21 – All American Lane, Orangeburg: A crankshaft from a 2012 Yamaha personal watercraft was stolen. It is valued at $5,500.

• 6/11/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A 16-foot, 2017 silver and orange vehicle trailer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.