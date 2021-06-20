STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 6/14/21 – Orangeburg County: Someone stole 27 hemp plants. They are valued at $13,500.
• 6/14/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters off a GMC Terrain and a Chevrolet van. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000 for the pair.
• 6/14/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2007 Ford F-350, a 2011 Ford F-250, a 2015 Ford F-350 and a 2015 Ford F-250. The catalytic converters are valued at $2,000.
• 6/13/21 – Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole one 50-inch Samsung TV and two 40-inch Samsung TVs. The value of the stolen televisions is $1,300.
• 6/12/21 – Quick Street, Orangeburg: A weed trimmer and a red Craftsman riding lawnmower were stolen. The yard equipment is valued at $2,600.
• 6/12/21 – All American Lane, Orangeburg: A crankshaft from a 2012 Yamaha personal watercraft was stolen. It is valued at $5,500.
• 6/11/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A 16-foot, 2017 silver and orange vehicle trailer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 6/12/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone removed the catalytic converter off a 2019 Toyota Rav-4. The catalytic converter is valued at $900.
• 6/11/21 – Beason Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. It is valued at $500.
• 6/11/21 – Majority Road, Orangeburg: A Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower and a 5-gallon gas jug were stolen. They are valued at $2,019.
• 6/11/21 – Crosby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, 14-foot single-axle trailer. It is valued at $2,000.
• 6/8/21 – Fox Run Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .45-caliber Taurus 1911 ACP chrome pistol with pearl grips and gold accents and a black Diamondback BD15 AR-15 rifle. The firearms are valued at $1,750.
• 6/7/21 – Cook Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 6-foot-by-10-foot, 2021 gated flatbed Currahee trailer. It is valued at $4,500.
• 6/6/21 – Greenbush Court, Orangeburg: The top piece from a gold mouth grill and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun were stolen from an unsecured Chevrolet Camaro. The value of the items is $950.
• 6/4/21 – Salisberry Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: an Apple laptop computer, an Apple watch with a rose gold band, an engagement ring and a box of Capri Sun pouch drinks. The value of the items is $5,602.
• 6/4/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2012 silver GMC Arcadia. The Arcadia is valued at $15,000.
• 6/4/21 – Twelve Oaks Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .243-caliber Savage bolt-action rifle with a black Nissan scope. The value of the rifle and scope is $600.
• 6/4/21 – Mike Drive, Orangeburg: A 2007 silver Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 6/4/21 – Neeses Highway, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gray Ford Ranger with a gray camper shell mounted to the cargo area. It is valued at $4,000.
• 6/4/21 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: An orange, 42-inch Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower and security chain were stolen. The items are valued at $3,200.
• 6/3/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2008 Honda Civic hatchback valued at $5,000.
• 6/3/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Glock handguns were stolen, including a 9 mm, a .40-caliber service weapon and a .32-caliber service weapon. The value of the stolen firearms is $1,500.
• 6/3/21 – Wiles Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a Poulan chainsaw, a turkey fryer kit, two stainless steel carts, one set of Channellock pliers and a burgundy funeral top tent with “Cumbee’s” printed on the side. The value of the items is $2,800.
• 5/28/21 – Blanda Circle, Orangeburg: A 50-inch Samsung television and four pairs of Air Jordan sneakers were stolen. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 5/28/21 – Enderly Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, 24-foot dual-axle Leonard car trailer with a 12,000-pound winch attached. It is valued at $8,000.
• 5/28/21 – Horizon Street, Eutawville: A Craftsman pressure washer, a Craftsman weed trimmer and a chainsaw were stolen. The items are valued at $1,018.20.
• 5/28/21 – Cooter Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2007 black Ford F-150. It is valued at $5,000.
• 5/28/21 – Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 2011 Jeep Compass and a 2014 Kia Sedona. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,900.
• 5/25/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: The central air conditioning unit was stolen from a church. The air conditioning unit is valued at $4,000.
• 5/25/21 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a white Toyota Tundra. The value of the catalytic converter and damage is $1,500.
• 5/24/21 – River Drive, Rowesville: Two pairs of Adidas Yeezy v.1 sneakers, a gold necklace, a silver necklace, a stainless steel necklace and a bag of clothes were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $2,190.
• 5/24/21 – Interstate 26 between mile markers 142 and 145, Orangeburg: A disabled 2000 red Ford Explorer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 5/24/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gold and maroon GMC 1500 pickup with a black trailer attached. It contained two Husqvarna trimmers, one ECHO leaf blower and various hand tools.
The value of the stolen items is $7,960.
• 5/24/21 – Sleep Inn Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 6-foot-by-8-foot trailer containing a 2010 Kawasaki Mule, various household items, boxes of tools, a metal gas can, a plastic gas can, a 10-foot A-frame ladder and a 6-foot A-frame ladder. The items are valued at $13,325.
• 5/21/21 - Old Number Six Highway, Eutaw Springs: Someone stole lumber, a shower head, two faucets, a window air conditioning unit and antique wrenches. The value of the stolen items is $2,101.
• 5/20/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole approximately 50 catalytic converters and an undetermined amount of copper from Don’s Car Crushing. The items are valued at $15,500.