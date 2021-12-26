STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 12/6/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A The North Face coat, a Tommy Hilfiger jacket, a Guess jacket, a Rocawear coat, a Mercedes long-sleeve shirt, a black all-in-one suit, a long-sleeve shirt, three Adidas tracksuits and four bathing suits. The items are valued at $1,157.94.

• 12/6/21 – Sleepy Hollow Road, Cameron: Someone stole a double-axle Down to Earth trailer with a wooden floor. It is valued at $2,800.

• 12/6/21 – Coon Dog Lane, North: A 1989 motorcycle, gasoline and fuel can were stolen. The items are valued at $3,125.

• 12/6/21 – Salley Road, North: Someone stole a 2006 silver Pontiac G6. It is valued at $6,000.

• 12/2/21 – Thelma Street, Bowman: A full-blooded, black-faced, red pit bull went missing. The dog is valued at $1,000.

• 12/2/21 – Aultman Street, Orangeburg: A 2002 gray Lincoln Navigator was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.

• 12/2/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a bucket attachment for a JCB Landoll. The attachment is valued at $5,500.

• 12/2/21 – Trecer Road, Cope: A 9 mm Glock 19 handgun and $200 cash were stolen. They are valued at $800.

• 12/1/21 – Buckley Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A pink Apple Mac notebook, a 55-inch Roku television, an HP laptop computer, a Sony PlayStation4 and a 14-karat gold ring.

The value of the stolen items is $3,750.

• 12/1/21 – Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 gray Chevrolet Impala and .40-caliber Smith & Wesson. The Impala was later recovered, but not the gun. The Impala and gun are valued at $5,524.

• 12/1/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.

• 12/1/21 – Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: 60 24-packs of beer were stolen. The beer is valued at $1,600.

• 12/1/21 – Winchester Avenue, Norway: Someone stole two pairs of Nike Air Force One sneakers and an Orangeburg County School District-issued Google Chromebook. The value of the items is $1,200.

• 12/1/21 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: heavy-duty extension cords, a Harbor Freight welder and a compressor. The tools are valued at $1,000.

• 11/30/21 – Corona Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Mitsubishi Lancer. It is valued at $1,500.

• 11/30/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A Stihl concrete saw and an 18-inch Husqvarna chainsaw were stolen. The tools are valued at $1,400.

• 11/30/21 – Kim Street, Cordova: Someone stole a purse, $400 in cash and a Motorola Z flip-phone. The value of the items is $1,403.

• 11/30/21 – Ayers Road, Orangeburg: A black horse was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.

• 11/29/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone broke into Food Lion and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The cigarettes are valued at $1,000.

• 11/29/21 – Fairfield Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 60-inch Vizio television, a Microsoft Xbox and $300 in coins. The items are valued at $1,000.

• 11/29/21 – Jensen Court, Orangeburg: Copper and electrical wiring were stolen. The wiring is valued at $8,000.

