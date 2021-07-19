STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 7/14/21 – Culler Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a work-issued Apple iPhone and charger from a man’s unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The phone and charger are valued at $1,420.
- 7/13/21 – Hi Cotton Lane, Norway: The following items were stolen: a window air conditioning unit, a Browning A-bolt rifle with an attached Kahles scope and a 2011 Polaris UTV with an attached utility trailer. The items are valued at $12,300.
- 7/12/21 – McLees Alley, Orangeburg: Someone stole a burgundy Ford F150. The truck is valued at $5,000.
- 7/12/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: Tools were stolen out of a truck. The tools are valued at $800.
- 7/6/21 – Interstate 26 eastbound, Bowman: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2002 Ford Taurus. It is valued at $1,000.
- 7/6/21 – Lloyd Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole jewelry valued at $3,000.
- 7/6/21 – Calvary Church Road, Neeses: Two window air conditioning units and power tools were stolen. The items are valued at $4,200.
- 7/6/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 7/6/21 – Freedom Road, Branchville: A 2008 white Ford Escape was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
- 7/6/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a David Yurman blue sapphire, silver-banded ring. It is valued at $2,000.
- 7/4/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an InFocus 7000 projector, a Toshiba laptop computer, a Peavey bass amplifier, two custom floor monitors, an Amazon cloud camera, an Apple iPad, $300 in cash and a 50-gallon Rubbermaid trash can. The value of the items is $4,868.
- 7/1/21 – Creek Mill Road, North: A yellow and green John Deere riding lawnmower was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
- 7/1/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: Someone stole a blue, Kobalt 50-gallon air compressor and a red Craftsman table saw from a trailer at a worksite. The value of the air compressor is $1,000.
- 6/30/21 – Walbash Street, Bowman: The following items were stolen: a microwave, a lawnmower, a weed cutter, a heater, a mink blanket, a window air conditioning unit, a washing machine, a pair of hedge trimmers, a treated 12-by-4-foot post, a leaf blower, a pump head and two televisions. The items are valued at $2,885.
- 6/30/21 – River Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2019 Kia Sorento. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 6/30/21 – Lendel Drive, Neeses: Someone stole a 2008 green Ford Expedition. It is valued at $10,500.
- 6/30/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: a window air conditioning unit, a 32-inch Vizio television and two 55-inch Vizio televisions were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $950.
- 6/30/21 – Wyman Road, Eutawville: Someone stole the following items from an unsecured 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe: a tattoo gun, a Yamaha generator, a Dewalt battery and an S.C. license plate. The items are valued at $4,361.
- 6/23/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a three-piece royal blue luggage set, an Epson wireless inkjet printer, a Gateway desktop computer and two 12-inch Pioneer speakers. The value of the items is $1,400.
- 6/17/21 – Dantzler Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Glock 23 and a Taurus .45-caliber Judge Public Defender. The firearms were valued at total of $1,000.
- 6/17/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 white Toyota Tundra. It is valued at $1,100.
- 6/14/21 – Orangeburg County: Someone stole 27 hemp plants. They are valued at $13,500.
- 6/14/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters off a GMC Terrain and a Chevrolet van. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000 for the pair.
- 6/14/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2007 Ford F-350, a 2011 Ford F-250, a 2015 Ford F-350 and a 2015 Ford F-250. The catalytic converters are valued at $2,000.
- 6/13/21 – Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole one 50-inch Samsung TV and two 40-inch Samsung TVs. The value of the stolen televisions is $1,300.