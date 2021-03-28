STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 3/22/21 – Ragtime Trail, Santee: 309 gallons of fuel were stolen. The fuel is valued at $1,236.

• 3/22/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2000 Ford Excursion. The value of the catalytic converter and damage estimate is $2,500.

• 3/22/21 – Campus Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A Luis Vuitton wallet, another wallet, an Apple Macbook Pro, a Macbook charger, cash, vehicle keys and residential keys. The items are valued at $2,491.

• 3/22/21 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: A 2021 white Ford F-250 was stolen. It’s valued at $77,000.

• 3/22/21 – Magenta Drive, North: Someone stole a 13-inch 2020 Apple Macbook Pro. It is valued at $1,848.37.

• 3/17/21 – Slab Landing Road, Orangeburg: Two catalytic converters were stolen from a 1997 white GMC 2500 truck. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.

• 3/16/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a Glenfield Apartments unit.