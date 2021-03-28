STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 3/22/21 – Ragtime Trail, Santee: 309 gallons of fuel were stolen. The fuel is valued at $1,236.
• 3/22/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2000 Ford Excursion. The value of the catalytic converter and damage estimate is $2,500.
• 3/22/21 – Campus Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A Luis Vuitton wallet, another wallet, an Apple Macbook Pro, a Macbook charger, cash, vehicle keys and residential keys. The items are valued at $2,491.
• 3/22/21 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: A 2021 white Ford F-250 was stolen. It’s valued at $77,000.
• 3/22/21 – Magenta Drive, North: Someone stole a 13-inch 2020 Apple Macbook Pro. It is valued at $1,848.37.
• 3/17/21 – Slab Landing Road, Orangeburg: Two catalytic converters were stolen from a 1997 white GMC 2500 truck. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.
• 3/16/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a Glenfield Apartments unit.
• 3/16/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from a business. It is valued at $1,800.
• 3/16/21 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2003 Ford F350 and its contents were stolen. The contents included: three computers, two chests of tools, about seven plastic bins of clothes, a bin of antiques, a 35-inch flat-screen television and miscellaneous tools and knives.
The value of the stolen truck and items is $19,150.
• 3/15/21 – Stilton Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2019 blue and gray Chevrolet Malibu. It was found burned. It was valued at $25,000.
• 3/12/21 – Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: A 2000 gold Nissan was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 3/10/21 – Parker Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 1978 tan Dodge utility truck. It’s valued at $1,000.
• 3/10/21 – Palmetto Parkway, Orangeburg: A 5-by-10 foot wood-floored utility trailer and a 20-foot ladder were stolen. They are valued at $1,200.
• 3/10/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2002 convertible Porsche 911. It is valued at $12,000.