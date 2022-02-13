STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 2/2/22 – Misty Glen Road, Elloree: A catalytic converter was stolen from a white Mercedes Benz. The catalytic converter is valued at $500

• 2/1/22 – Salley Road, North: The following items were stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado: a catalytic converter, a radio, a W-2 tax form and a truck battery. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.

• 2/1/22 – Riley Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Ford Expedition. The catalytic converter is valued at $400.

• 2/1/22 – Kearse Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 70-inch LG television valued at $1,874.67.

• 1/31/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: The following items were stolen: a red Holbart welder, a white PowerGlide trolling motor, an orange and white Stihl chainsaw and seven camouflage-patterned deer cameras. The items are valued at $3,225.

• 1/31/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2000 black Ford F-150 truck and a 2004 green Ford F-350 truck. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,000.

• 1/31/22 – Good Farm Road, Providence: Someone stole catalytic converters from two U-Haul trucks. The catalytic converters are valued at $4,600.

• 1/31/22 – Crawford Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an Amazon Echo 5 monitor, a printer, a Dell desktop computer, an ONN 50-inch Class 4K television, a TCL 49-inch television, a gift bag, a book bag, a pair of Steve Madden shoes, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, a pair of Puma sneakers, a silver chain, a Blink wireless camera, a pair of Apple Airpods, an Apple watch, a Microsoft Xbox LS, a Google Home device, an HP laptop computer, a Sony PlayStation 3 and four video games. The value of the stolen items is $2,779.99.

• 1/31/22 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a pair of eyeglasses valued at $1,104.

• 1/31/22 – Asberry Court, Eutawville: A 2015 white Nissan Sentra was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 1/28/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items: two HP desktop computers, an Apple iPhone 7, an HP laptop computer, an HP printer and a Lennox desktop computer. The stolen electronics are valued at $5,030.

• 1/27/22 – Planters Trace Road, Santee: A 2016 white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $20,000.

• 1/27/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole two tankless hot water heaters, a generator, a collection of power tools, two tool boxes, a shotgun, three rifles, six pellet guns and a pistol. The items are valued at $4,200.

• 1/27/22 – Spring Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A men’s gold wedding band with diamonds; two pairs of gold earrings; and two gold rings and two gold bands. The jewelry is valued at $3,500.

• 1/24/22 – Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg: A 2013 red Kia Soul was stolen. It is valued at $6,300.

• 1/21/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from two unlocked vehicles and an unlocked workshop: A 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weed trimmer, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit. Most of the items were recovered. The total value of the stolen items is $1,085.

• 1/21/22 – Mozel Lane, Bowman: A pole and meter box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.

• 1/21/22 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: A power meter was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

• 1/20/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a kitchen sink and two toilets. The value of the stolen items is $900.

