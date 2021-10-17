STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 10/8/21 – Waring Street, Orangeburg: The following were stolen: a 55-inch television, a 70-inch LG television, a TCL portable camera and 10 pairs of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers. The items are valued at $3,900.

• 10/8/21 – Pops Drive, Orangeburg: A cellphone and two pairs of Apple AirPods were stolen. They are valued at $800.

• 10/8/21 – Cattle Creek Road, Branchville: A Google Chromebook and book bag were stolen. They are valued at $535.

• 10/4/21 – Sullens Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a brown and black German Rottweiler dog and a gold Cuban bracelet. The value of the dog and jewelry is $2,600.

• 10/4/21 – Interstate 95 mile marker 92: A disabled 2004 silver Lexus IS 300 was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 9/30/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Vance: Someone stole $3,100 in cash and a gold chain necklace with a rose gold Virgin Mary medallion. The value of the cash and jewelry is $4,271.

• 9/30/21 – Good Farm Road, Holly Hill: An orange and silver U-Haul tow dolly was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.