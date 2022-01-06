 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOLEN PROPERTY

LIBRARY, crime, court

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 12/22/21 – Arends Road, Cordova: Someone stole a 2018 white Infinity G60. It is valued at $29,000.

• 12/22/21 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: A pink and black Coolster 125 four-wheeler was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

• 12/22/21 – Morninghill Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2017 silver Ford Mustang. It is valued at $3,000.

• 12/21/21 – Amelia Street, Orangeburg: Two white LG window air conditioning units were stolen. They are valued at $1,400.

• 12/20/21 – Good Farm Road, Holly Hill: A 12-foot enclosed U-Haul trailer and a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck were stolen. The value of the items is $6,500.

Orangeburg man guilty of strong-arm robbery

• 12/20/21 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2016 BMW X-5 SUV. It is valued at $20,000.

• 12/18/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A 2013 gray Ford Focus was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.

• 12/18/21 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items out of a car: a blue with cream stripes book bag, yoga pants, a pair of jeans, a sweater and a key to the car. The items are valued at $830.

• 12/18/21 – Middleton Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen out of a car: a black pocketbook, a black wallet and a 9 mm Ruger handgun. The value of the items is $1,150.

• 12/15/21 – Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items: a computer, a cast car, a sweater, a cellphone, jewelry and an electronic tablet. The items are valued at $1,540.

• 12/15/21 – Hilton Street, Orangeburg: A punching bag, a Sony PlayStation 4 and two brand-new televisions were stolen. The items are valued at $1,000.

• 12/14/21 – Neeses: Someone stole a 2019 black Polaris Razor. It is valued at $14,000.

• 12/14/21 – Race Track Road, Elloree: Someone stole a Troy-bilt riding lawnmower. It is valued at $2,500.

• 12/14/21 – Felderville Road, Elloree: The following items were stolen: a Kubota tractor, a Honda pressure washer, impact sockets/air tools, a Cobalt impact gun, a chain saw, a weed trimmer and hedge trimmers. The items are valued at $1,410.

• 12/14/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a U-Haul truck. It is valued at $25,000.

• 12/13/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Two ECU computers were stolen out of two racing cars. The value of the computers is $9,000.

• 12/13/21 – Second Street, Cope: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2018 Chevrolet Express van belonging to Macedonia AME Church. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.

• 12/13/21 – Penn Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: $2,000 in cash, a gold necklace, a pair of Nike sneakers, a gold diamond ring and a .40-caliber Glock handgun. The value of the stolen items is $3,900.

