STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 3/2/20 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2009 Peterbilt 18-wheeler, silver-colored drop bed trailer and a load of metal. The value of the stolen items is $150,000.
- 3/2/20 – Fourth Street, Orangeburg: A 2018 orange, black and grey Sola moped was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
- 3/2/20 – Waring Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a moped which still had the keys in the ignition. The moped is valued at $1,800.
- 2/26/20 – Hunting Road, Branchville: A refrigerator, a sink and cabinets were stolen. They are valued at $7,700.
- 2/25/20 – James Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2006 blue Dodge Ram 2500 and gooseneck trailer valued at $7,700.
- 2/24/20 – Vance Road, Bowman: Jewelry and $20,000 in cash were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $22,000.
- 2/24/20 – Toney Bay Road, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2006 burgundy Ford Mustang valued at $4,000.
- 2/24/20 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: Drills and saws were stolen. They are valued at $1,550.
- 2/19/20 – Casa Court, Orangeburg: A work bag, laptop and printer issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control were stolen. They are valued at $1,600.
- 2/19/20 – Landfill Road, Orangeburg: A man took two cell phones from a woman and wouldn’t give them back. The phones are valued at $1,300.
- 2/19/20 – University Village Drive, Orangeburg: A 2015 gold Volkswagen Passat and a 9 mm Glock 43 handgun were stolen. They are valued at $12,465.
- 2/19/20 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole Amitriptyline, Flexeril, $100 in cash in silver dollar coins and jewelry. The value of the stolen items is $2,150.
- 2/12/20 – Blitch Place Road, Holly Hill: 40 motors, hand tools, electrical supplies and plumbing supplies were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $22,000.
- 2/12/20 – Esther lane, Orangeburg: An unlocked 2002 Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $1,350.
- 2/10/20 – Old Number Six Highway, Santee: Someone stole a vehicle valued at $6,000.
- 2/7/20 – Lewis Dutton Street, Orangeburg: A portable safe containing $4,000 in cash, a black revolver, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, an iPhone Max in its original box, two Michael Kors watches and assorted jewelry was stolen. The value of the stolen items is $7,350.
- 2/7/20 – Carribell Road, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2017 gray Volkswagen. It is valued at $1,500.
- 1/29/20 – North Road, Orangeburg: A Samsung Galaxy cellphone was stolen. It is valued at $1,238.
- 1/28/20 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 12-inch Apple MacBook laptop computer, an Asus laptop computer, an HP laptop computer, a Lenovo laptop computer, a Dell laptop computer, three Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles and a Sony PlayStation 4. They are valued at $3,047.
- 1/28/20 – Fletcher Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2003 dark blue Honda Accord. It is valued at $4,000.
- 1/23/20 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: 11 gold chains were stolen. They are valued at $10,000.
- 1/23/20 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Dell laptop computer, a camouflaged Kurt Busch beer book bag and a First Citizens checkbook. The value of the stolen items is $1,100.
- 1/21/20 – Eutaw Road, Holly Hill: An 18-foot car trailer was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
- 1/18/20 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2016 Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $15,000.
- 1/15/20 – Zion Church Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from vehicles: a 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol with a blue frame and silver slide, a .380-caliber Glock 42 semi-automatic pistol with a black frame and black slide, a Samsung S8 Plus Galaxy cellphone and blue plastic case, an Apple Macbook Air and a cheetah print backpack that contained the Macbook. The value of the items is $3,600.
- 1/15/20 – Windward Avenue, Orangeburg: A Vera Bradley wallet and a black 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9VE semi-automatic handgun were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The stolen items are valued at $650.
- 1/15/20 – Durham Street, Cordova: His and hers gold wedding bands were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.
- 1/15/20 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: six pre-paid cellphones, 500 cellphone cards, a Hewlett-Packard computer, one black flatscreen television, 50 cellphone charging cords, two Wi-Fi headsets and 20 cellphone cases. The items are valued at $1,405.