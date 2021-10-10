STOLEN PROPERTY

• 9/17/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 GMC Sierra and two funeral tents belonging to Thompson Funeral Home. The truck and tents are valued at $10,000.

• 9/17/21 – Windsor Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: two 36-inch flatscreen televisions, all the food that was in the kitchen, a Michael Kors pocketbook, a Michael Kors makeup pouch, two pairs of duck boots, two Columbia jackets, 10 Simply Southern T-shirts, a zebra-print blanket, all of a woman’s undergarments, five pairs of American Eagle jeans and a pair of black Nike sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $2,305.

• 9/17/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole 40 vehicle keys and a 2006 gray Chrysler 300 from Orangeburg Auto Auction. The value of the Chrysler and keys is $43,000.

• 9/17/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Samsung Galaxy Z-fold 2 5G cellphone. It is valued at $2,000.

• 9/17/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 gray Jeep Cherokee belonging to OCAB. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 9/17/21 – Ashley Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1995 red Chevrolet Lumina. It is valued at $3,000.