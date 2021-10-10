STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 9/24/21 – Bennett Street, Orangeburg: A blue, 7,500-watt Yamaha generator was stolen. It is valued at $850.
• 9/24/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic .223-caliber rifle, a Holosun red dot optic sight, two semi-automatic rifle magazines and 50 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition. The value of the stolen items is $880.
• 9/24/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a carburetor, engine head, engine intake and toy cars. The value of the items is $3,200.
• 9/24/21 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: A disabled 2011 white Dodge Nitro was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 9/20/21 – Bamberg Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2015 orange Ford Fiesta. It is valued at $9,500.
• 9/20/21 – Fletcher Drive, Cope: A 16-foot black, double-axle, wood-floored trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 9/20/21 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9mm Glock firearm. It is valued at $600.
• 9/20/21 – Campground Road, Eutawville: A 2005 gray Mercedes E320 wagon was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 9/20/21 – Wertz Street, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2011 blue Ford Fusion was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 9/17/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 GMC Sierra and two funeral tents belonging to Thompson Funeral Home. The truck and tents are valued at $10,000.
• 9/17/21 – Windsor Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: two 36-inch flatscreen televisions, all the food that was in the kitchen, a Michael Kors pocketbook, a Michael Kors makeup pouch, two pairs of duck boots, two Columbia jackets, 10 Simply Southern T-shirts, a zebra-print blanket, all of a woman’s undergarments, five pairs of American Eagle jeans and a pair of black Nike sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $2,305.
• 9/17/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole 40 vehicle keys and a 2006 gray Chrysler 300 from Orangeburg Auto Auction. The value of the Chrysler and keys is $43,000.
• 9/17/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Samsung Galaxy Z-fold 2 5G cellphone. It is valued at $2,000.
• 9/17/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 gray Jeep Cherokee belonging to OCAB. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• 9/17/21 – Ashley Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1995 red Chevrolet Lumina. It is valued at $3,000.
• 9/14/21 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2003 Ford E350, a 2006 Ford E350 XI, a 2001 Dodge Ram 5500 and a Dodge Ram 3500 and broke the door handles on four Dodge Caravans. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000.
• 9/14/21 – Theater Drive, Holly Hill: Someone stole a John Deere 310 4x4 backhoe. It is valued at $25,000.
• 9/14/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A 2014 camouflage Yamaha Grizzly 700 ATV was stolen. It is valued between $5,000 and $7,000.
• 9/14/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from three U-Haul trucks. The value of the catalytic converters and damage is $8,800.
• 9/10/21 – Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg: A wallet containing $2,100 cash, a driver’s license, a concealed weapons permit and bank cards was stolen. The value of the missing wallet and contents is $2,150.
• 9/10/21 – Moonlight Drive, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2014 brown Buick Encore. It is valued at $13,000.
• 9/9/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a lawnmower, chainsaws, battery chargers, weed cutters, pole saws and a tile cutter.
The value of the items is $1,600.
• 9/9/21 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2 pistol and a 9 mm magazine from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the pistol and magazine is $460.
• 9/9/21 – Target Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a disabled, two-axle black dump trailer containing a silver toolbox, one piece of sheetrock and three end tables parked in a church cemetery.
The value of the trailer and contents is $4,971.
• 9/9/21 – Dove Point Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .380 ACP semi-automatic Bersa Thunder firearm, Apple iPhone 6 and a 2016 red Ford Explorer.
The value of the items is $21,050.
• 9/9/21 – Sheriff Boulevard, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle: a Michael Kors purse, $625 cash, identification cards, credit cards and other forms of identification.
The value of the items is $810.
• 9/9/21 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole the following from an unlocked residence: clothes, three pairs of Nike sneakers, tax documents and two phones.
The items are valued at $920.
• 9/9/21 – Blanda Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an Apple Macbook computer, a 50-inch television, a safe containing jewelry and $4,500 cash, a Sony Playstation 5 and a zero-turn lawnmower. The value of the stolen items is $9,300.
• 9/8/21 – Hampshire Court, Santee: A trailer, 60 bags of concrete and galvanized fencing were stolen. The items are valued at $4,960.
• 9/8/21 – Harleywood Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 gold Nissan Altima which also contained clothes, a jump box, a laptop computer and a book bag. The value of the stolen Altima and contents is $5,520.
• 9/8/21 – Mingo Street, Orangeburg: A 2010 black Nissan Altima was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 9/8/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 1998 Ford Ranger. It is valued at $5,000.