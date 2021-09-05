STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 8/20/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX at Proliance Auto Sales. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.
• 8/20/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2005 Toyota Sequoia parked at Orangeburg Homes. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,400.
• 8/20/21 – Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg: Three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire were stolen from Prime Materials Recovery Inc. The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.
• 8/20/21 - Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a .380-caliber Hi Point handgun. The value of the truck and firearm is $5,180.
• 8/20/21 – Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2003 gray Dodge Dakota truck and a 10-foot single-axle trailer were stolen. The value of truck and trailer is $8,000.
• 8/20/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a gas heater, a refrigerator, a window and a stove. The value of the items is $2,300.
• 8/17/21 – Rittenberry Road, Eutawville: The following firearms were stolen: a .45-caliber Glock 21, a .40-caliber Glock, a 7.62-caliber Draco, a .223-caliber Mil-sport semi-automatic pistol, a 7.62-caliber Draco and another pistol. The firearms are valued at $2,700.
• 8/17/21 – Smiley Drive, Cordova: Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun from under the passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle. The value of the handgun is $300.
• 8/17/21 – Bellwood Court, Holly Hill: A tan 9 mm Taurus GC2 and two black 9 mm Taurus G3C handguns were stolen from an unsecured vehicle. The value of the stolen guns is $1,350.
• 8/17/21 – All American Lane, Orangeburg: Three males stole a 2018 Yamaha Raptor from Honda of Orangeburg. The Raptor is valued at $8,355.
• 8/17/21 – Sunland Road, Cope: The following items were stolen: a 1984 Pontiac engine, a carburetor, a large air compressor, an air dryer, a Snapper riding lawnmower, a DeWalt drill, DeWalt batteries, a toolbox and hand tools, a Sears air compressor, a Protemp kerosene heater, several hoses and a gas tank containing gasoline. The value of the items is $6,420.
• 8/13/21 – Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova: Catalytic converters were stolen from both a 1998 Ford Ranger and a 2002 Ford Ranger. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,500 total.
• 8/13/21 – Weeping Willow Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a prosthetic leg. It is valued at $1,000.
• 8/13/21 – Five Chop Road at Carriage Hill Road, Santee: A 2008 white Ford F-150 truck was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.
• 8/12/21 – Shamrock Road, Neeses: A red International tractor and red International front end loader were stolen. The equipment is valued at $25,575.
• 8/10/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2001 tan Toyota Camry. It is valued at $10,000.
• 8/10/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A black 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. It is valued at $350.
• 8/10/21 – Dragstip Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun, a Michael Kors watch and a gold lion head ring out of two vehicles. The value of the stolen items is $2,550.
• 8/10/21 – Kinsey Court, Cordova: A 2012 purple Nissan Maxima was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 8/10/21 – Koller Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Champion generator, three weed cutters and a 32-inch Phillips flat-screen television. The items are valued at $1,100.
• 8/10/21 – Kangaroo Court, Bowman: A black, wood-floored tandem-axle trailer measuring 20 feet by 82 inches, with drop-down ramps, was stolen. The value of the trailer is $3,999.
• 8/10/21 – Seaboard Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole catalytic converters from several vehicles. The value of the catalytic converters is $5,000.
• 8/6/21 – Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg: Wiring was stolen from three homes. The value of the wiring is $3,000.
• 8/6/21 – Hillcrest Drive, Orangeburg: A 2014 Ford Escape was stolen. It is valued at $12,000.
• 8/6/21 – Battlefield Drive, Cordova: Someone stole a 2000 Toyota Avalon. It is valued at $1,500.
• 8/5/21 – Shopan Court, Rowesville: The following items were stolen: two televisions, a punching bag, a desktop computer, Sony Xbox/Playstation games, an air compressor and personal documents. The value of the items is $1,500.
• 8/2/21 – Cut Off Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black-frame, wooden-floor Kaufman trailer. It is valued at $2,100.
• 8/2/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: A 1985 white Ford F-150 was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 8/2/21 – Boyer Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 75-inch Samsung smart television. It is valued at $1,400.