STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 8/20/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX at Proliance Auto Sales. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.

• 8/20/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2005 Toyota Sequoia parked at Orangeburg Homes. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,400.

• 8/20/21 – Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg: Three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire were stolen from Prime Materials Recovery Inc. The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.

• 8/20/21 - Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a .380-caliber Hi Point handgun. The value of the truck and firearm is $5,180.

• 8/20/21 – Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2003 gray Dodge Dakota truck and a 10-foot single-axle trailer were stolen. The value of truck and trailer is $8,000.

• 8/20/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a gas heater, a refrigerator, a window and a stove. The value of the items is $2,300.