STOLEN PROPERTY

• 5/6/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: A brand-new window air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $1,120.

• 5/6/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an air conditioning unit. The unit is valued at $6,000.

• 5/5/21 – Anderson Street, Orangeburg: A 2000 red Pontiac Grand AM GT was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.

• 5/5/21 – Interstate 26 EB Exit 145 ramp: Someone stole a white Mack semi-truck and a lowboy-style trailer. The value of the truck and trailer is $140,000.

• 5/4/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A 20.1-foot 2012 Hurricane Sundeck Sport 201 boat, with the phrase “Multiple Personalities” on the sides, and a 2011 gray Yamaha 150 motor were stolen. They are valued at $25,000.

• 5/3/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: Four catalytic converters were stolen, one each from a 2014 Chevrolet Express van, a 2018 Chevrolet Express van and two 2021 Ford F-450 pickup trucks. The value of the catalytic converters and damage is $8,000.

• 5/3/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured 2020 Toyota Camry. It is valued at $35,000.