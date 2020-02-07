{{featured_button_text}}

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

  • 1/29/20 – North Road, Orangeburg: A Samsung Galaxy cellphone was stolen. It is valued at $1,238.
  • 1/28/20 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 12-inch Apple MacBook laptop computer, an Asus laptop computer, an HP laptop computer, a Lenovo laptop computer, a Dell laptop computer, three Microsoft Xbox gaming consoles and a Sony PlayStation 4. They are valued at $3,047.
  • 1/28/20 – Fletcher Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2003 dark blue Honda Accord. It is valued at $4,000.
  • 1/23/20 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: 11 gold chains were stolen. They are valued at $10,000.
  • 1/23/20 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Dell laptop computer, a camouflaged Kurt Busch beer book bag and a First Citizens checkbook. The value of the stolen items is $1,100.
  • 1/21/20 – Eutaw Road, Holly Hill: An 18-foot car trailer was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
  • 1/18/20 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2016 Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $15,000.
  • 1/15/20 – Zion Church Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from vehicles: a 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol with a blue frame and silver slide, a .380-caliber Glock 42 semi-automatic pistol with a black frame and black slide, a Samsung S8 Plus Galaxy cellphone and blue plastic case, an Apple Macbook Air and a cheetah print backpack that contained the Macbook. The value of the items is $3,600.
  • 1/15/20 – Windward Avenue, Orangeburg: A Vera Bradley wallet and a black 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9VE semi-automatic handgun were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The stolen items are valued at $650.
  • 1/15/20 – Durham Street, Cordova: His and hers gold wedding bands were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.
  • 1/15/20 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: six pre-paid cellphones, 500 cellphone cards, a Hewlett-Packard computer, one black flatscreen television, 50 cellphone charging cords, two Wi-Fi headsets and 20 cellphone cases. The items are valued at $1,405.
  • 1/15/20 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: A black, 16-foot flatbed utility trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.
  • 1/15/20 – Sims Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: hedge trimmers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, edgers and sprayers. The items are valued at $2,730.
  • 1/14/20 – Bunch Ford Road, Holly Hill: A green and white storage unit was stolen. It is valued at $17,000.
  • 1/14/20 – Fame Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole at 2015 black Chevrolet Equinox. It is valued at $17,000.
  • 1/14/20 – Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg: A 2002 blue Ford Expedition was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
  • 1/14/20 – Nadine Lane, Cordova: Someone stole a 2005 Chevy Silverado and a pair of pants containing a wallet and a set of keys. The value of the stolen items is $1,530.
  • 1/14/20 – Stillwood Circle, Orangeburg: A 2020 red and white Tao Tao moped was stolen. It is valued at $1,275.
  • 1/10/20 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole a black .22-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber Ruger Magnum revolver. The firearms are valued at $1,000.
  • 1/10/20 – Louise Drive, Orangeburg: An iPhone XR and an Acer Chromebook computer were stolen. They are valued at $1,700.
