STOLEN PROPERTY

The value of the items is $1,600.

• 9/9/21 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2 pistol and a 9 mm magazine from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the pistol and magazine is $460.

• 9/9/21 – Target Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a disabled, two-axle black dump trailer containing a silver toolbox, one piece of sheetrock and three end tables parked in a church cemetery.

The value of the trailer and contents is $4,971.

• 9/9/21 – Dove Point Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .380 ACP semi-automatic Bersa Thunder firearm, Apple iPhone 6 and a 2016 red Ford Explorer.

The value of the items is $21,050.

• 9/9/21 – Sheriff Boulevard, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle: a Michael Kors purse, $625 cash, identification cards, credit cards and other forms of identification.

The value of the items is $810.

• 9/9/21 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole the following from an unlocked residence: clothes, three pairs of Nike sneakers, tax documents and two phones.

The items are valued at $920.