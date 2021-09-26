STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 9/14/21 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from the following vehicles: a 2003 Ford E350, a 2006 Ford E350 XI, a 2001 Dodge Ram 5500 and a Dodge Ram 3500 and broke the door handles on four Dodge Caravans. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $2,000.
• 9/14/21 – Theater Drive, Holly Hill: Someone stole a John Deere 310 4x4 backhoe. It is valued at $25,000.
• 9/14/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A 2014 camouflage Yamaha Grizzly 700 ATV was stolen. It is valued between $5,000 and $7,000.
• 9/14/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from three U-Haul trucks. The value of the catalytic converters and damage is $8,800.
• 9/10/21 – Willow Bay Drive, Orangeburg: A wallet containing $2,100 cash, a driver’s license, a concealed weapons permit and bank cards was stolen. The value of the missing wallet and contents is $2,150.
• 9/10/21 – Moonlight Drive, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2014 brown Buick Encore. It is valued at $13,000.
• 9/9/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a lawnmower, chainsaws, battery chargers, weed cutters, pole saws and a tile cutter.
The value of the items is $1,600.
• 9/9/21 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2 pistol and a 9 mm magazine from an unlocked vehicle. The value of the pistol and magazine is $460.
• 9/9/21 – Target Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole a disabled, two-axle black dump trailer containing a silver toolbox, one piece of sheetrock and three end tables parked in a church cemetery.
The value of the trailer and contents is $4,971.
• 9/9/21 – Dove Point Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .380 ACP semi-automatic Bersa Thunder firearm, Apple iPhone 6 and a 2016 red Ford Explorer.
The value of the items is $21,050.
• 9/9/21 – Sheriff Boulevard, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle: a Michael Kors purse, $625 cash, identification cards, credit cards and other forms of identification.
The value of the items is $810.
• 9/9/21 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole the following from an unlocked residence: clothes, three pairs of Nike sneakers, tax documents and two phones.
The items are valued at $920.
• 9/9/21 – Blanda Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an Apple Macbook computer, a 50-inch television, a safe containing jewelry and $4,500 cash, a Sony Playstation 5 and a zero-turn lawnmower. The value of the stolen items is $9,300.
• 9/8/21 – Hampshire Court, Santee: A trailer, 60 bags of concrete and galvanized fencing were stolen. The items are valued at $4,960.
• 9/8/21 – Harleywood Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 gold Nissan Altima which also contained clothes, a jump box, a laptop computer and a book bag. The value of the stolen Altima and contents is $5,520.
• 9/8/21 – Mingo Street, Orangeburg: A 2010 black Nissan Altima was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 9/8/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a 1998 Ford Ranger. It is valued at $5,000.
• 9/6/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unsecured GMC Envoy, a .22-caliber revolver, a .22-caliber semi-automatic Winchester rifle and a toolbox containing tools. The value of the SUV and contents is $7,900.
• 9/6/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2013 Ford F-150 truck. The value of the stolen catalytic converters and damage to the truck’s exhaust system is $1,500.
• 9/3/21 – Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg: Someone stole an orange, 60-inch deck Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower. The lawnmower is valued at $6,704.
• 9/1/21 – Woodbine Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle: a 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 5, a 12-gauge RTA Imports shotgun and 10 pairs of Jordan and Nike sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $4,000.
• 9/1/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2006 Honda CRV. It is valued at $500.
• 9/1/21 – Sheppard Lane, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2010 blue Chevrolet Equinox and a 2016 blue Chevrolet Equinox. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 9/1/21 – Vance Road, Bowman: Someone stole an unlocked champagne-colored Ford F-150. The truck is valued at $10,000.
• 8/31/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: $2,000 in cash was stolen.
• 8/31/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a car code scanner, a mig welding machine and a 2004 Nissan Murano. The value of the items is $7,450.