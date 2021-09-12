STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 8/26/21 – Stevenson Road, Cope: Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 8/26/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: A 2013 Trailstar dump-style trailer that contained scrap metal was stolen. The trailer and scrap metal are valued at $25,900.
• 8/26/21 – Edward Street, Branchville: Someone stole a John Deere bush hog, a John Deere tractor and the trailer that contained them. The value of the equipment and trailer is: $28,000.
• 8/21/21 – Hamp Chase Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: three gold chain necklaces, one “Dad” ring, one ring bearing the letter “T,” one letter “B” ring, a Citizens gold watch with a black face and diamonds and a 14-karat gold rope bracelet. The value of the jewelry is $2,000.
• 8/21/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a silver Kia Sedona. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
• 8/21/21 – Amelia Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a white/cream Louis Vuitton hobo bag, a brown Gucci fanny pack, a brown Gucci wallet, $60 cash, a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and various credit cards. The value of the stolen items is $2,360.
• 8/21/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console, a rose pink 14-inch HP Stream laptop, one pair of beige and white Jordan sneakers and a pair of beige Adidas slides. The value of the items is $2,200.
• 8/21/21 – Estate Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Taurus G2c pistol from an unlocked 2010 gray Toyota Tundra. The value of the pistol is $250.
• 8/21/21 – Oriole Lane, Holly Hill: A Cub Cadet riding lawnmower was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 8/20/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2009 red Nissan Rogue, a 2015 blue Nissan Rogue and a 2005 silver Lexus RX. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,500.
• 8/20/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converters from a 2005 Toyota Sequoia. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,400.
• 8/20/21 – Crosscreek Drive, Orangeburg: Three bricks of copper and a box of loose copper wire were stolen. The value of the stolen copper is $2,500.
• 8/20/21 - Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a .380-caliber Hi Point handgun. The value of the truck and firearm is $5,180.
• 8/20/21 – Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2003 gray Dodge Dakota truck and a 10-foot single-axle trailer were stolen. The value of truck and trailer is $8,000.
• 8/20/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a gas heater, a refrigerator, a window and a stove. The value of the items is $2,300.
• 8/17/21 – Rittenberry Road, Eutawville: The following firearms were stolen: a .45-caliber Glock 21, a .40-caliber Glock, a 7.62-caliber Draco, a .223-caliber Mil-sport semi-automatic pistol, a 7.62-caliber Draco and another pistol. The firearms are valued at $2,700.
• 8/17/21 – Smiley Drive, Cordova: Someone stole a 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun from under the passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle. The value of the handgun is $300.
• 8/17/21 – Bellwood Court, Holly Hill: A tan 9 mm Taurus GC2 and two black 9 mm Taurus G3C handguns were stolen from an unsecured vehicle. The value of the stolen guns is $1,350.
• 8/17/21 – All American Lane, Orangeburg: Three males stole a 2018 Yamaha Raptor. The Raptor is valued at $8,355.
• 8/17/21 – Sunland Road, Cope: The following items were stolen: a 1984 Pontiac engine, a carburetor, a large air compressor, an air dryer, a Snapper riding lawnmower, a DeWalt drill, DeWalt batteries, a toolbox and hand tools, a Sears air compressor, a Protemp kerosene heater, several hoses and a gas tank containing gasoline. The value of the items is $6,420.
• 8/13/21 – Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova: Catalytic converters were stolen from both a 1998 Ford Ranger and a 2002 Ford Ranger. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,500 total.
• 8/13/21 – Weeping Willow Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a prosthetic leg. It is valued at $1,000.
• 8/13/21 – Five Chop Road at Carriage Hill Road, Santee: A 2008 white Ford F-150 truck was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.