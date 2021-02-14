STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 2/9/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone burglarized the Church of Philadelphia and stole cleaning supplies, a Roland keyboard and a Cavafield keyboard. The items are valued at $1,225.

• 2/9/21 – Rastville Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: two 14-karat gold necklaces with a letter “D” attached, four 14-karat Cuban link necklaces, a National Guard military ring and five pairs of Jordan sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $8,100.

• 2/9/21 – Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford van belonging to a church. The value of the converter and damage is $800.

• 2/9/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle is valued at $15,000.

• 2/5/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch TLC smart television, a 55-inch smart television, various Nike sneakers and jewelry. The value of the items is $2,925.

• 2/5/21 – Tee Vee Road, Elloree: Someone stole a 2005 Coachman camper valued at $15,000.