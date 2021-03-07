STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 3/3/21 – Macedonia Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following: an air conditioning unit, a stove, a refrigerator, a water pump, a heater condenser and a stove hood.
The items are valued at $3,000.
• 3/3/21 – Searse Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch Vizio flat-screen television, a Nintendo Switch, a desktop Dell computer, a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console and a 32-inch Roku television.
The items are valued at $1,718.
• 3/3/21 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1983 14-foot aluminum Dura jon boat with an attached outboard motor. The boat and motor are valued at $2,000.
• 3/2/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2009 Honda Civic was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.
• 3/2/21 – Hill Coast Circle, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.
• 3/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen after it was left unlocked with the engine running. It is valued at $2,800.
• 2/26/21 – Forest Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, two firearm magazines, .40-caliber ammunition, $25 in change, $150 in one dollar bills, a bottle of Gray Goose vodka, two boxes of Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one box of Nike sneakers and clothes.
The items are valued at $1,783.73.
• 2/26/21 – Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill: A 2021 U-Haul ramp trailer was stolen. It is valued at $3,800.
• 2/26/21 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch flat-screen television, an Apple watch and a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console. The value of the items is $1,400.
• 2/24/21 – Quasar Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 50-inch Roku television, a Microsoft Xbox and five games. The items are valued at $850.
• 2/24/21 – Fred Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and a school-issued WiFi box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.
• 2/22/21 – Maedrine Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following items from a Ford F-150 pickup truck: debit cards, gold teeth and multiple pairs of shoes. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 2/19/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A five-ton Haier air conditioning unit was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 2/17/21 – Governors Creek Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a pair of Gucci sunglasses out of a 2018 silver Honda Civic. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.
• 2/17/21 – North Road, North: A 1995 red Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 2/16/21 – Bobby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 Honda Accord coupe. It is valued at $2,000.
• 2/16/21 – Adden Street, Orangeburg: A Chrysler Sebring was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 2/11/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2013 GMC U-Haul box truck. It’s valued at $15,000.
• 2/11/21 – Criddle Lane, Orangeburg: a black Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cellphone, a wallet and $30 in cash was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. The items are valued at $1,080.
• 2/9/21 – Coleman Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone burglarized the Church of Philadelphia and stole cleaning supplies, a Roland keyboard and a Cavafield keyboard. The items are valued at $1,225.
• 2/9/21 – Rastville Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: two 14-karat gold necklaces with a letter “D” attached, four 14-karat Cuban link necklaces, a National Guard military ring and five pairs of Jordan sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $8,100.
• 2/9/21 – Dalehurst Drive, Holly Hill: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford van belonging to a church. The value of the converter and damage is $800.
• 2/9/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2014 blue Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle is valued at $15,000.