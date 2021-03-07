STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 3/3/21 – Macedonia Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following: an air conditioning unit, a stove, a refrigerator, a water pump, a heater condenser and a stove hood.

The items are valued at $3,000.

• 3/3/21 – Searse Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 65-inch Vizio flat-screen television, a Nintendo Switch, a desktop Dell computer, a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console and a 32-inch Roku television.

The items are valued at $1,718.

• 3/3/21 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1983 14-foot aluminum Dura jon boat with an attached outboard motor. The boat and motor are valued at $2,000.

• 3/2/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2009 Honda Civic was stolen. It is valued at $2,500.

• 3/2/21 – Hill Coast Circle, Orangeburg: Someone cut and removed catalytic converters from two vehicles. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.

• 3/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2007 Honda Accord was stolen after it was left unlocked with the engine running. It is valued at $2,800.