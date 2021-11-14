STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 11/4/21 – Arends Road, Cordova: A Sony Playstation 5, 55-inch Samsung flatscreen television and a black rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $1,089.
• 11/1/21 – High Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm white Canik pistol. It is valued at $700.
• 11/1/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2003 gray Honda Pilot was stolen. It was later recovered. It is valued at $3,000.
• 11/1/21 – Triangle Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2009 white Hyundai Accent. It is valued at $5,000.
• 11/1/21 – Second Street, Santee: A 2003 blue Honda Element was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 11/1/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2017 white Peterbilt day cab truck. The value of the truck is $15,000.
• 10/29/21 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: A .40-caliber Glock handgun was stolen out of an unlocked 2000 beige Hyundai Elantra. The handgun is valued at $400.
• 10/28/21 – Slab Landing Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2013 gray GMC Sierra truck. It is valued at $20,000.
• 10/28/21 – Petunia Street, Cordova: A 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $500.
• 10/27/21 – Shalom Lane, Orangeburg: Jewelry and a piggybank were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $2,000.
• 10/25/21 – Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A Craftsman mini-bike, a pressure washer and two red battery jump boxes. The items are valued at $950.
• 10/25/21 – Coburg Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole gold teeth and $2,000 cash out of a 2003 Honda Accord. The value of the teeth and cash is $2,700.
• 10/25/21 – Freedom Road, Branchville: A 12-gauge Stevens shotgun and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver were stolen. They are valued at $850.
• 10/22/21 – Masoniel Lane, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A queen-size mattress set, a twin-size bed, a 50-inch television, a 32-inch television, a washing machine and a pair of shoes. The value of the stolen items is $1,126.
• 10/21/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon. It is valued at $5,000.
• 10/21/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A 2009 black Dodge Charger was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 10/20/21 – Cordova Road, Cordova: A 55-inch Roku flatscreen smartTV, a rose gold Patek watch, a 14-karat gold fake Rolex with diamonds, a Microsoft Xbox One, a 36-inch flatscreen television, a rose gold tennis necklace, a rose gold pendant, a white gold tennis necklace, a white gold tennis necklace with pendant, a white gold spinning chain, a 14-karat gold Buddha pendant, a white gold “MBJ” pendant, a 14-karat gold Cuban links bracelet and two each of white gold Cuban links necklaces, gold rope chain necklaces and white gold Butta bracelets were stolen. They are valued at $4,475.
• 10/19/21 – Usha Court, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A 65-inch Samsung television, a 55-inch Phillips television and two pairs of white sneakers. The value of the items is $1,450.
• 10/19/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2002 blue E-Z-GO golf cart. It is valued at $5,000.
• 10/19/21 – Slab Landing Road, Cope: An air conditioning unit and heat pump were stolen. They are valued at $3,400.
• 10/19/21 – Stanley Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a red HP laptop computer, a 27-inch Roku computer screen and $700 in cash. The value of the stolen items is $2,700.