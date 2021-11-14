STOLEN PROPERTY

• 10/27/21 – Shalom Lane, Orangeburg: Jewelry and a piggybank were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $2,000.

• 10/25/21 – Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A Craftsman mini-bike, a pressure washer and two red battery jump boxes. The items are valued at $950.

• 10/25/21 – Coburg Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole gold teeth and $2,000 cash out of a 2003 Honda Accord. The value of the teeth and cash is $2,700.

• 10/25/21 – Freedom Road, Branchville: A 12-gauge Stevens shotgun and a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver were stolen. They are valued at $850.

• 10/22/21 – Masoniel Lane, Cordova: The following items were stolen: A queen-size mattress set, a twin-size bed, a 50-inch television, a 32-inch television, a washing machine and a pair of shoes. The value of the stolen items is $1,126.

• 10/21/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon. It is valued at $5,000.

• 10/21/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A 2009 black Dodge Charger was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.