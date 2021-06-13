STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 6/8/21 – Fox Run Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a .45-caliber Taurus 1911 ACP chrome pistol with pearl grips and gold accents and a black Diamondback BD15 AR-15 rifle. The firearms are valued at $1,750.
• 6/4/21 – Mike Drive, Orangeburg: A 2007 silver Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $3,000.
• 6/4/21 – Neeses Highway, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gray Ford Ranger with a gray camper shell mounted to the cargo area. It is valued at $4,000.
• 6/4/21 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: An orange, 42-inch Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower and security chain were stolen. The items are valued at $3,200.
• 6/3/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2008 Honda Civic hatchback valued at $5,000.
• 6/3/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Glock handguns were stolen, including a 9 mm, a .40-caliber service weapon and a .32-caliber service weapon. The value of the stolen firearms is $1,500.
• 6/3/21 – Wiles Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a Poulan chainsaw, a turkey fryer kit, two stainless steel carts, one set of Channellock pliers and a burgundy funeral top tent with “Cumbee’s” printed on the side. The value of the items is $2,800.
• 5/28/21 – Blanda Circle, Orangeburg: A 50-inch Samsung television and four pairs of Air Jordan sneakers were stolen. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 5/28/21 – Enderly Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, 24-foot dual-axle Leonard car trailer with a 12,000-pound winch attached. It is valued at $8,000.
• 5/28/21 – Horizon Street, Eutawville: A Craftsman pressure washer, a Craftsman weed trimmer and a chainsaw were stolen. The items are valued at $1,018.20.
• 5/28/21 – Cooter Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2007 black Ford F-150. It is valued at $5,000.
• 5/28/21 – Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 2011 Jeep Compass and a 2014 Kia Sedona. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,900.
• 5/25/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: The central air conditioning unit was stolen from a church. The air conditioning unit is valued at $4,000.
• 5/25/21 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a white Toyota Tundra. The value of the catalytic converter and damage is $1,500.
• 5/24/21 – River Drive, Rowesville: Two pairs of Adidas Yeezy v.1 sneakers, a gold necklace, a silver necklace, a stainless steel necklace and a bag of clothes were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $2,190.
• 5/24/21 – Interstate 26 between mile markers 142 and 145, Orangeburg: A disabled 2000 red Ford Explorer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 5/24/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gold and maroon GMC 1500 pickup with a black trailer attached. It contained two Husqvarna trimmers, one ECHO leaf blower and various hand tools.
The value of the stolen items is $7,960.
• 5/24/21 – Sleep Inn Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 6-foot-by-8-foot trailer containing a 2010 Kawasaki Mule, various household items, boxes of tools, a metal gas can, a plastic gas can, a 10-foot A-frame ladder and a 6-foot A-frame ladder. The items are valued at $13,325.
• 5/21/21 - Old Number Six Highway, Eutaw Springs: Someone stole lumber, a shower head, two faucets, a window air conditioning unit and antique wrenches. The value of the stolen items is $2,101.
• 5/20/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole approximately 50 catalytic converters and an undetermined amount of copper from Don’s Car Crushing. The items are valued at $15,500.
• 5/19/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutaw Springs: Used tires, toolboxes, a motor stand and an engine lift were stolen from sheds at a residence. The items are valued at $1,300.
• 5/19/21 – Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2010 brown Dodge Ram 1400. The truck is valued at $5,000.
• 5/19/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: A Ducks Unlimited 70P long rifle made in 1969, a Leupold rifle scope, $150 in cash and a silver key ring containing a house key were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $905.
• 5/18/21 – Lodge Hall Street, Vance: A 2020 silver Toyota Camry was stolen. It is valued at $30,000.
• 5/18/21 – Dusty Trail Drive, North: Someone stole a 2003 silver Dodge Durango. It is valued at $6,000.
• 5/16/21 – Boneparte Road, Orangeburg: A 2009 black Nissan Murano sedan was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
• 5/14/21 – Southwest Circle, Cordova: Someone stole a 2003 blue Honda Accord. The vehicle is valued at $3,000.
• 5/11/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole four televisions, two bed frames, a .380-caliber HiPoint pistol and various tools. The items are valued at $2,000.