STOLEN PROPERTY

• 5/24/21 – Interstate 26 between mile markers 142 and 145, Orangeburg: A disabled 2000 red Ford Explorer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 5/24/21 – Ninety Six Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 1994 gold and maroon GMC 1500 pickup with a black trailer attached. It contained two Husqvarna trimmers, one ECHO leaf blower and various hand tools.

The value of the stolen items is $7,960.

• 5/24/21 – Sleep Inn Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 6-foot-by-8-foot trailer containing a 2010 Kawasaki Mule, various household items, boxes of tools, a metal gas can, a plastic gas can, a 10-foot A-frame ladder and a 6-foot A-frame ladder. The items are valued at $13,325.

• 5/21/21 - Old Number Six Highway, Eutaw Springs: Someone stole lumber, a shower head, two faucets, a window air conditioning unit and antique wrenches. The value of the stolen items is $2,101.

• 5/20/21 – White Sands Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole approximately 50 catalytic converters and an undetermined amount of copper from Don’s Car Crushing. The items are valued at $15,500.