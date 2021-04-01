STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 3/30/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from the Northside Baptist Church bus. It is valued at $500.
• 3/30/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 3/30/21 – Park Street, Neeses: An orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger were stolen. The value of the items is $900.
• 3/29/21 – Lawton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2010 silver GMC Yukon. It is valued at $2,000.
• 3/29/21 – Anderson Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 55-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch sound bar, a 65-inch Vizio television, a 58-inch Orion television and three Sony Xbox controllers. The value of the items is $2,100.
• 3/29/21 – Flake Road, Orangeburg: A 1998 white and black Chevrolet Suburban was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 3/29/21 – Interstate 95, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 2014 gray Ford Flex. It is valued at $18,000.
• 3/29/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Air Jordan sneakers, Rug Rats Air Jordan sneakers and a 58-inch Vizio smart television were stolen. The value of the items is $800.
• 3/29/21 – Cherokee Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 75-inch smart television with a Firestick attached; a painting of the Prince of Bel-Air’s family; a 55-inch LG television; a SonyPlaystion5; a 40-inch Sony television; an Apple Air Pro laptop computer; a 32-inch Emerson television; a 50-inch Sony television; a broken 50-inch television and a jewelry box containing four pairs of earrings, numerous bracelets, four rings, a Jesus chain, an African chain, a Maria necklace and a family heirloom diamond ring. The value of the stolen items is $25,245.
• 3/25/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2008 Ford F-250 and one from a Ford F-150. The value of the items is $1,000.
• 3/24/21 – McLees Alley, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen. It is valued at $800.
• 3/22/21 – Ragtime Trail, Santee: 309 gallons of fuel were stolen. The fuel is valued at $1,236.
• 3/22/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 2000 Ford Excursion. The value of the catalytic converter and damage estimate is $2,500.
• 3/22/21 – Campus Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A Luis Vuitton wallet, another wallet, an Apple Macbook Pro, a Macbook charger, cash, vehicle keys and residential keys. The items are valued at $2,491.
• 3/22/21 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: A 2021 white Ford F-250 was stolen. It’s valued at $77,000.
• 3/22/21 – Magenta Drive, North: Someone stole a 13-inch 2020 Apple Macbook Pro. It is valued at $1,848.37.
• 3/17/21 – Slab Landing Road, Orangeburg: Two catalytic converters were stolen from a 1997 white GMC 2500 truck. The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.
• 3/16/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,000 in cash from a Glenfield Apartments unit.
• 3/16/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Down to Earth brand 6-by-12 foot black metal framed and wood-decked utility trailer from a business. It is valued at $1,800.
• 3/16/21 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2003 Ford F350 and its contents were stolen. The contents included: three computers, two chests of tools, about seven plastic bins of clothes, a bin of antiques, a 35-inch flat-screen television and miscellaneous tools and knives.
The value of the stolen truck and items is $19,150.
• 3/15/21 – Stilton Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2019 blue and gray Chevrolet Malibu. It was found burned. It was valued at $25,000.