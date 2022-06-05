STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 5/24/22 – Hodson Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole $7,900 in cash.

• 5/24/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 gray Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. It is valued at $39,000.

• 5/24/22 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2005 Dodge Ram truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 5/24/22 – Citadel Drive, Orangeburg: The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2021 Toyota Tundra. The converter is valued at $500.

• 5/24/22 – Darby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,700 in cash.

• 5/20/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2017 brown Buick Enclave was stolen. It is valued at $24,000.

• 5/19/22 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2000 white Dodge Dakota. It is valued at $2,000.

• 5/19/22 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 blue MOGU UForce 600 utility vehicle was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.

• 5/19/22 – Langley Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Luger firearm. The firearm is valued at $200.

• 5/19/22 – Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg: A .45-caliber Glock 21 Gen4 handgun was stolen. The handgun is valued at $500.

• 5/18/22 – Wentford Lane, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 blue convertible Ford Mustang. It is valued at $20,000.

• 5/17/22 – Homestead Road and Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1996 Mazda B2300. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Mazda is $1,600.

• 5/17/22 – Cameron Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 silver Honda Element. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Element is $1,400.

• 5/17/22 – Belleville Road, Orangeburg: A Sears air conditioning unit and a Zenith television were stolen. The items are valued at $15,000.

• 5/17/22 – Cannon Bridge Road and Rivermont Road, Cordova: Someone stole a blue Suzuki Quad Runner 4. It is valued at $1,000.

• 5/17/22 – Lone Lane Drive, Cope: The following items were stolen: A 65-inch Samsung smart television, a set of JBL speakers, a washing machine and a clothes dryer. The items are valued at $5,200.

• 5/12/22 – Frankfort Court, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 black and red Dodge Charger. It is valued at $10,000.

• 5/9/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: Five Remington rifles, a Benelli 12-gauge and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber were stolen from a camper. The firearms are valued at $6,900.

• 5/9/22 – Howard Hill Drive, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were cut from three vehicles belonging to the Orangeburg Department of Social Services. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,500.

• 5/9/22 – Village Park Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2006 Toyota Tundra. The catalytic converters are valued at $4,000.

• 5/9/22 – Freedom Road, Branchville: The following items were stolen: five pairs of Nike shoes, assorted clothing, a 55-inch flatscreen Samsung television, a water jug with about $500 worth of coins, about $400 worth of cash bills, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and at least a dozen 12-gauge rounds. The value of the stolen items is $4,108.

• 5/6/22 – Bayview Street, Holly Hill: Someone stole four propone tanks and two automotive batteries. The items are valued at $2,200.

