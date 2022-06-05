 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

STOLEN PROPERTY

  • 0
LIBRARY, court, gavel
Cristian Baitg

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 5/24/22 – Hodson Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole $7,900 in cash.

• 5/24/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 gray Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. It is valued at $39,000.

• 5/24/22 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2005 Dodge Ram truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 5/24/22 – Citadel Drive, Orangeburg: The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2021 Toyota Tundra. The converter is valued at $500.

• 5/24/22 – Darby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,700 in cash.

• 5/20/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2017 brown Buick Enclave was stolen. It is valued at $24,000.

• 5/19/22 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2000 white Dodge Dakota. It is valued at $2,000.

People are also reading…

• 5/19/22 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 blue MOGU UForce 600 utility vehicle was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.

• 5/19/22 – Langley Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Luger firearm. The firearm is valued at $200.

• 5/19/22 – Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg: A .45-caliber Glock 21 Gen4 handgun was stolen. The handgun is valued at $500.

• 5/18/22 – Wentford Lane, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 blue convertible Ford Mustang. It is valued at $20,000.

• 5/17/22 – Homestead Road and Four Holes Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1996 Mazda B2300. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Mazda is $1,600.

• 5/17/22 – Cameron Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 silver Honda Element. The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Element is $1,400.

• 5/17/22 – Belleville Road, Orangeburg: A Sears air conditioning unit and a Zenith television were stolen. The items are valued at $15,000.

• 5/17/22 – Cannon Bridge Road and Rivermont Road, Cordova: Someone stole a blue Suzuki Quad Runner 4. It is valued at $1,000.

• 5/17/22 – Lone Lane Drive, Cope: The following items were stolen: A 65-inch Samsung smart television, a set of JBL speakers, a washing machine and a clothes dryer. The items are valued at $5,200.

• 5/12/22 – Frankfort Court, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 black and red Dodge Charger. It is valued at $10,000.

• 5/9/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: Five Remington rifles, a Benelli 12-gauge and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber were stolen from a camper. The firearms are valued at $6,900.

• 5/9/22 – Howard Hill Drive, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were cut from three vehicles belonging to the Orangeburg Department of Social Services. The catalytic converters are valued at $1,500.

• 5/9/22 – Village Park Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2006 Toyota Tundra. The catalytic converters are valued at $4,000.

• 5/9/22 – Freedom Road, Branchville: The following items were stolen: five pairs of Nike shoes, assorted clothing, a 55-inch flatscreen Samsung television, a water jug with about $500 worth of coins, about $400 worth of cash bills, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and at least a dozen 12-gauge rounds. The value of the stolen items is $4,108.

• 5/6/22 – Bayview Street, Holly Hill: Someone stole four propone tanks and two automotive batteries. The items are valued at $2,200.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Someone killed a 44-year-old Orangeburg man and fled the scene in his car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News