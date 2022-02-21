STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 2/14/22 – Malibu Drive, Orangeburg: Groceries, a box of coats and jewelry were stolen. The items are valued at $1,625.
- 2/14/22 – Cue Street, Orangeburg: A 2006 blue Cadillac sedan was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.
- 2/14/22 – Hilton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer. It is valued at $3,200.
- 2/14/22 – Snapdragon Court, Cope: A water heater, faucets and cabinets were stolen. They are valued at $3,000.
- 2/14/22 – Belleville Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a power saw and a grandfather clock. The items are valued at $3,305.
- 2/10/22 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from Dollar General: 120 packs of Newport cigarettes, 75 packs of Swisher Sweet and Dutch Honey cigars and 100 Black and Mild cigarillos. The value of the stolen smokes is $1,235.
- 2/9/22 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole a water heater and a central heating and air charging unit. The appliances are valued at $1,000.
- 2/7/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: A gold Apple iPhone Max was stolen from Walmart. It is valued at $800.
- 2/7/22 – Dragstrip Road, North: Someone stole a silver and black 9mm SCY CPX-1TT handgun. It is valued at $415.
- 2/2/22 – Misty Glen Road, Elloree: A catalytic converter was stolen from a white Mercedes Benz. The catalytic converter is valued at $500
- 2/1/22 – Salley Road, North: The following items were stolen from a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado: a catalytic converter, a radio, a W-2 tax form and a truck battery. The value of the stolen items is $1,050.
- 2/1/22 – Riley Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Ford Expedition. The catalytic converter is valued at $400.
- 2/1/22 – Kearse Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 70-inch LG television valued at $1,874.67.
- 1/31/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: The following items were stolen: a red Holbart welder, a white PowerGlide trolling motor, an orange and white Stihl chainsaw and seven camouflage-patterned deer cameras. The items are valued at $3,225.
- 1/31/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2000 black Ford F-150 truck and a 2004 green Ford F-350 truck. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,000.
- 1/31/22 – Good Farm Road, Providence: Someone stole catalytic converters from two U-Haul trucks. The catalytic converters are valued at $4,600.
- 1/31/22 – Crawford Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an Amazon Echo 5 monitor, a printer, a Dell desktop computer, an ONN 50-inch Class 4K television, a TCL 49-inch television, a gift bag, a book bag, a pair of Steve Madden shoes, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, a pair of Puma sneakers, a silver chain, a Blink wireless camera, a pair of Apple Airpods, an Apple watch, a Microsoft Xbox LS, a Google Home device, an HP laptop computer, a Sony PlayStation 3 and four video games. The value of the stolen items is $2,779.99.
- 1/31/22 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a pair of eyeglasses valued at $1,104.
- 1/31/22 – Asberry Court, Eutawville: A 2015 white Nissan Sentra was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.