STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 10/18/21 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: A bag of DeWalt tools was stolen. The value of the tools is $1,000.
• 10/18/21 – Maxcy Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Sig Sauer P938 handgun from an unsecured vehicle. The value of the firearm is $750.
• 10/18/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A yellow CAT 7500 generator was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.
• 10/18/21 – Landfill Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A 55-inch television, a 40-inch television, a laptop computer, a Sony Playstation4 and $20 in loose change. The value of the stolen items is $1,399.
• 10/18/21 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: A 2010 gray Nissan Rogue was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.
• 10/18/21 – Lawton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 6-foot utility trailer and a 48-inch TroyBilt riding lawnmower.
• 10/15/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A Tractor Supply Co. 5-foot-by-8-foot trailer along with a tri-ball trailer hitch were stolen. They are valued at $950.
• 10/15/21 – Foliage Street, Bowman: A 9 mm KeltecP11 pistol, a .380-caliber Bernadelli Interarms pistol and a Stevens shotgun were stolen. The value of the firearms is $800.
• 10/14/21 – Tugtown Road, Holly Hill: A disabled 2006 orange/red Dodge Charger was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 10/14/21 – Mill Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole 10 Apple iPhone 13 devices. The phones are valued at $13,110.
• 10/13/21 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a green U.S. General toolbox containing tools, two spray paint guns, a black cargo trailer for a motorcycle, an office light fixture and the radio from a 2004 black Chevrolet Avalanche that was there for repairs. The value of the stolen items is $3,300.
• 10/13/21 – Glover Street, Orangeburg: Tires and rims were stolen. They are valued at $3,000.
• 10/10/21 – Lillie Beth Lane, Bowman: Someone stole a catalytic converter and battery. The value of the stolen items is $1,000.
• 10/10/21 – Willow Swamp Road, Norway: A catalytic converter was stolen. It is valued at $500.
• 10/10/21 – Goff Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole three rolls of carpet. The carpet is valued at $3,000.
• 10/8/21 – Waring Street, Orangeburg: The following were stolen: a 55-inch television, a 70-inch LG television, a TCL portable camera and 10 pairs of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers. The items are valued at $3,900.
• 10/8/21 – Pops Drive, Orangeburg: A cellphone and two pairs of Apple AirPods were stolen. They are valued at $800.
• 10/8/21 – Cattle Creek Road, Branchville: A Google Chromebook and book bag were stolen. They are valued at $535.
• 10/4/21 – Sullens Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a brown and black German Rottweiler dog and a gold Cuban bracelet. The value of the dog and jewelry is $2,600.
• 10/4/21 – Interstate 95 mile marker 92: A disabled 2004 silver Lexus IS 300 was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
• 9/30/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Vance: Someone stole $3,100 in cash and a gold chain necklace with a rose gold Virgin Mary medallion. The value of the cash and jewelry is $4,271.
• 9/30/21 – Good Farm Road, Holly Hill: An orange and silver U-Haul tow dolly was stolen. It is valued at $4,500.
• 9/30/21 – Valerie Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole an air conditioning unit. It is valued at $6,500.
• 9/30/21 – Jasper Street, Orangeburg: A 2018 black Kia Soul was stolen. It is valued at $18,000.
• 9/28/21 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 65-inch Vizio television, two Canon video cameras and another video camera. The value of the stolen items is $1,570.
• 9/28/21 – Podium Road, Cordova: A 2008 gray/blue Chevrolet Impala LS was stolen. It is valued at $1,999.
• 9/27/21 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Someone stole a Samsung Galaxy S10E cellphone. It is valued at $1,000.
• 9/27/21 – Lakewood Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a vanity, an Allen Roth vanity, toilet tissue holder, Selia Pfister faucet, four towel bars, a Shop-Vac, hand tools, lumber, a small box fan and a Lowe’s bathroom light fixture. The value of the items is $2,424.72.
• 9/24/21 – Bennett Street, Orangeburg: A blue, 7,500-watt Yamaha generator was stolen. It is valued at $850.
• 9/24/21 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic .223-caliber rifle, a Holosun red dot optic sight, two semi-automatic rifle magazines and 50 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition. The value of the stolen items is $880.
• 9/24/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a carburetor, engine head, engine intake and toy cars. The value of the items is $3,200.
• 9/24/21 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: A disabled 2011 white Dodge Nitro was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 9/20/21 – Bamberg Road, Cope: Someone stole a 2015 orange Ford Fiesta. It is valued at $9,500.
• 9/20/21 – Fletcher Drive, Cope: A 16-foot black, double-axle, wood-floored trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 9/20/21 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Glock firearm. It is valued at $600.
• 9/20/21 – Campground Road, Eutawville: A 2005 gray Mercedes E320 wagon was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 9/20/21 – Wertz Street, Orangeburg: An unsecured 2011 blue Ford Fusion was stolen. It is valued at $8,000.
• 9/17/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2005 GMC Sierra and two funeral tents belonging to Thompson Funeral Home. The truck and tents are valued at $10,000.
• 9/17/21 – Windsor Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: two 36-inch flatscreen televisions, all the food that was in the kitchen, a Michael Kors pocketbook, a Michael Kors makeup pouch, two pairs of duck boots, two Columbia jackets, 10 Simply Southern T-shirts, a zebra-print blanket, all of a woman’s undergarments, five pairs of American Eagle jeans and a pair of black Nike sneakers. The value of the stolen items is $2,305.
• 9/17/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole 40 vehicle keys and a 2006 gray Chrysler 300 from Orangeburg Auto Auction. The value of the Chrysler and keys is $43,000.
• 9/17/21 – North Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Samsung Galaxy Z-fold 2 5G cellphone. It is valued at $2,000.
• 9/17/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2011 gray Jeep Cherokee belonging to OCAB. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
• 9/17/21 – Ashley Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 1995 red Chevrolet Lumina. It is valued at $3,000.