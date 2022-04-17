STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 4/14/22 – Chanticleer Court, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Taurus GX4 handgun was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 4/14/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/14/22 – Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg: A 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

• 4/12/22 – Dawsey Street, Cordova: Someone stole electrical and plumbing supplies. The stolen supplies are valued at $8,000.

• 4/8/22 – Crosby Street, Cordova: The following items were stolen: a backdoor, refrigerator, stove, window air conditioning unit, wooden table and chairs and wooden chest of drawers. The items are valued at $1,850.

• 4/8/22 – Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A work-issued Dell laptop computer was stolen. It is valued at $800.

• 4/8/22 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford Escape. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 4/7/22 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4, $400 in cash and various cereals were stolen. The items are valued at $950.

• 4/7/22 – Fourwind Road at Unity Road, Holly Hill: A 2020 black Mercedes GLS was stolen. It is valued at $75,000.

• 4/6/22 – Mary Ellen Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a mechanic’s toolbox, a saber saw, a steel saw, a Makita saw, a weed trimmer, a weed blower, a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer, several sizes of sockets, three-quarter-inch ratchets, standard wrenches and standard sockets. The value of the stolen tools is $1,865.

• 4/6/22 – Stanley Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from an unlocked car: a black 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun containing a flashlight and laser attachment; a holster; a purple and pink knife; a black book bag; $50 in cash and personal bank cards.

• 4/4/22 – Wisterwood Circle, North: Someone stole a 2015 black Kia Optima. The Optima is valued at $10,000.

• 3/29/22 – Stroman Street, Orangeburg: A black 9 mm Taurus G3 handgun was stolen out of an unlocked 2015 Dodge Dart. The gun is valued at $399.

• 3/29/22 – Russell Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 50-inch flatscreen Samsung television and an Apple iPad. The electronics are valued at $1,370.

• 3/29/22 – Countrylane Drive, Orangeburg: A boat and 9 mm handgun were stolen. The items are valued at $1,200.

• 3/28/22 – Rhododendron Drive, Orangeburg: 100 2-by-4 pieces of lumber, measuring 16 feet long, were stolen. The value of the lumber is $1,600.

• 3/24/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: A Snap-on auto scanner, miscellaneous power tools, a welding machine and a Skilsaw saw. The value of the stolen items is $3,950.

• 3/24/22 – Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg: A 53-foot 2013 white 4000DX trailer with “Ryder” on both sides was stolen. It is valued at $9,136.

• 3/24/22 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2015 black Dodge Ram 3500. The catalytic converter is valued at $8,000.

• 3/23/22 – Santee Drive, Santee: A Vermeer VX30-500 vacuum excavator was stolen. It is valued at $60,000.

• 3/22/22 – Mill Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Glock 19 Gen5 handgun from an unlocked car. The gun is valued at $878.45.

• 3/22/22 – Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg: A pull-behind welder was stolen from SI Group. The welder is valued at $10,000.

