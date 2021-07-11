STOLEN PROPERTY

• 7/1/21 – Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg: Someone stole a blue, Kobalt 50-gallon air compressor and a red Craftsman table saw from a trailer at a worksite. The value of the air compressor is $1,000.

• 6/30/21 – Walbash Street, Bowman: The following items were stolen: a microwave, a lawnmower, a weed cutter, a heater, a mink blanket, a window air conditioning unit, a washing machine, a pair of hedge trimmers, a treated 12-by-4-foot post, a leaf blower, a pump head and two televisions. The items are valued at $2,885.

• 6/30/21 – River Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2019 Kia Sorento. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 6/30/21 – Lendel Drive, Neeses: Someone stole a 2008 green Ford Expedition. It is valued at $10,500.

• 6/30/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: a window air conditioning unit, a 32-inch Vizio television and two 55-inch Vizio televisions were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $950.

• 6/30/21 – Wyman Road, Eutawville: Someone stole the following items from an unsecured 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe: a tattoo gun, a Yamaha generator, a Dewalt battery and an S.C. license plate. The items are valued at $4,361.