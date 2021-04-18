STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 4/13/21 – Twin Lakes Road, Neeses: The following items were stolen: a Troybilt lawnmower with a 50-inch mowing deck, two satellite dish receivers and two 32-inch Vizio televisions. The value of the items is $2,800.

• 4/13/21 – Sinkler Avenue, Eutawville: a 2019 black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen. It is valued at $7,500.

• 4/13/21 – Lombardi Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2013 brown Kia Optima. It is valued at $10,000.

• 4/5/21 – Malibu Drive, Orangeburg: Someone took clothing and personal possessions. The items are valued at $1,700.

• 3/30/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from the Northside Baptist Church bus. It is valued at $500.

• 3/30/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change. The value of the items is $1,200.

• 3/30/21 – Park Street, Neeses: An orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger were stolen. The value of the items is $900.