STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 6/6/22 – Bull Swamp Road, North: a small jewelry box, a diamond solitaire ring, a pair of diamond earrings, a Sony smart TV and $3,000 cash was stolen. The value of the items is $19,500.
- 6/6/22 – Judicial Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole the following: a Sony PlayStation 4, an RCA electronic tablet, a wedding dress, an Apple iPhone 12 Max cellphone and two pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The value of the items is $2,000.
- 6/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: an Amazon Fire tablet, an HP Pavilion laptop computer, a Nintendo Switch, children’s clothing, a child’s Batman book bag, children’s toys and a motel-owned 42-inch Insignia flatscreen television. The value of the stolen items is $1,460.
- 6/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2006 black Honda Pilot. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.
- 5/31/22 – Crossing Circle, Orangeburg: Someone stole a fully loaded black Glock 48 9mm handgun with a 10-round magazine from an unlocked car. The value of the gun is $600.
- 5/31/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: A 2007 red Ford F-250 pickup and enclosed Quality Cargo trailer containing tools and a handgun were stolen. The value of the items is $37,600.
- 5/31/22 – Homestead Road, Bowman: Someone stole an electric, single-seater golf cart. It is valued at $4,500.
- 5/25/22 – Interstate 26, Bowman: A 5-by-8 foot enclosed white trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.
- 5/24/22 – Hodson Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole $7,900 in cash.
- 5/24/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 gray Nissan Pathfinder was stolen. It is valued at $39,000.
- 5/24/22 – Sleep Inn Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2005 Dodge Ram truck. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 5/24/22 – Citadel Drive, Orangeburg: The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2021 Toyota Tundra. The converter is valued at $500.
- 5/24/22 – Darby Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole $3,700 in cash.
- 5/20/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: A 2017 brown Buick Enclave was stolen. It is valued at $24,000.
- 5/19/22 – Interstate 26, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2000 white Dodge Dakota. It is valued at $2,000.
- 5/19/22 – Citadel Road, Orangeburg: A 2022 blue MOGU UForce 600 utility vehicle was stolen. It is valued at $10,000.
- 5/19/22 – Langley Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Luger firearm. The firearm is valued at $200.
- 5/19/22 – Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg: A .45-caliber Glock 21 Gen4 handgun was stolen. The handgun is valued at $500.
- 5/18/22 – Wentford Lane, Eutawville: Someone stole a 2010 blue convertible Ford Mustang. It is valued at $20,000.