STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
• 4/27/21 – Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg: A diamond ring, wedding band and Invicta watch were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.
• 4/27/21 – Forest Brook Drive, Neeses: Someone stole a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima. It is valued at $5,000.
• 4/23/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 65-inch Vizio television, an Apple iPad issued by the Orangeburg County School District and a Nintendo Switch gaming system along with its case and two games. The value of the items is $2,000.
• 4/23/21 – Dunwoody Street, Orangeburg: A door handle, hand tools, a DeWalt slider saw, DeWalt power tools and an air compressor were stolen from a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500. The value of the items is $1,700.
• 4/23/21 – Wire Road, Orangeburg: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 1996 Acura. It is valued at $800.
• 4/23/21 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone cut and stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Pilot. It is valued at $1,200.
• 4/23/21 – Triplett Road, Orangeburg: A 2002 silver Chevrolet Malibu was stolen. It is valued at $1,000.
• 4/23/21 – Pheasant Lane, Orangeburg: A 1966 white Volkswagen Beetle was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
• 4/23/21 – Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill: Someone stole a utility trailer containing a tank of methyl bromide gas and various tools. The trailer and items are valued at $22,420.69.
• 4/23/21 – Charleston Highway, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a 2001 Ford Ranger. It is valued at $400.
• 4/23/21 – Proctor Road, Cope: The following items were stolen: two catalytic converters, a Pepsi Cola crate containing horseshoes, a cricket bucket and a gas can. The items are valued at $890.
• 4/23/21 – Dove Point Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black, .380-caliber Taurus TCP pistol from the glovebox of an unlocked 2018 Nissan Frontier. The pistol is valued at $200.
• 4/20/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 60-inch Phillips SmartTV, an air fryer, a rice cooker, two watches, and some gold and silver antique coins. The value of the items is $2,400.
• 4/19/21 – Boulevard Street, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from an ambulance. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.
• 4/16/21 – Cotton Avenue, Cope: Someone stole a 2008 white GMC Acadia. It is valued at $5,000.
• 4/13/21 – Twin Lakes Road, Neeses: The following items were stolen: a Troybilt lawnmower with a 50-inch mowing deck, two satellite dish receivers and two 32-inch Vizio televisions. The value of the items is $2,800.
• 4/13/21 – Sinkler Avenue, Eutawville: A 2019 black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen. It is valued at $7,500.
• 4/13/21 – Lombardi Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2013 brown Kia Optima. It is valued at $10,000.
• 4/5/21 – Malibu Drive, Orangeburg: Someone took clothing and personal possessions. The items are valued at $1,700.
• 3/30/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from the Northside Baptist Church bus. It is valued at $500.
• 3/30/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change. The value of the items is $1,200.
• 3/30/21 – Park Street, Neeses: An orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger were stolen. The value of the items is $900.