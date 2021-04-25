STOLEN PROPERTY

• 3/30/21 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a gold Bulova watch, a gold Michael Kors watch and $200 in loose change. The value of the items is $1,200.

• 3/30/21 – Park Street, Neeses: An orange Stihl trimmer, a yellow and black Poulan pole saw and a black battery charger were stolen. The value of the items is $900.

• 3/29/21 – Lawton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2010 silver GMC Yukon. It is valued at $2,000.

• 3/29/21 – Anderson Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 55-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch sound bar, a 65-inch Vizio television, a 58-inch Orion television and three Sony Xbox controllers. The value of the items is $2,100.

• 3/29/21 – Flake Road, Orangeburg: A 1998 white and black Chevrolet Suburban was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 3/29/21 – Interstate 95, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 2014 gray Ford Flex. It is valued at $18,000.

• 3/29/21 – Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg: Air Jordan sneakers, Rug Rats Air Jordan sneakers and a 58-inch Vizio smart television were stolen. The value of the items is $800.

• 3/29/21 – Cherokee Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a 75-inch smart television with a Firestick attached; a painting of the Prince of Bel-Air’s family; a 55-inch LG television; a SonyPlaystion5; a 40-inch Sony television; an Apple Air Pro laptop computer; a 32-inch Emerson television; a 50-inch Sony television; a broken 50-inch television and a jewelry box containing four pairs of earrings, numerous bracelets, four rings, a Jesus chain, an African chain, a Maria necklace and a family heirloom diamond ring. The value of the stolen items is $25,245.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0