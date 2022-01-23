 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

STOLEN PROPERTY

  • 0
Police, illustration

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 1/21/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from two unlocked vehicles and an unlocked workshop: A 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weed trimmer, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit. Most of the items were recovered. The total value of the stolen items is $1,085.

• 1/21/22 – Mozel Lane, Bowman: A pole and meter box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.

• 1/21/22 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: A power meter was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

• 1/20/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a kitchen sink and two toilets. The value of the stolen items is $900.

People are also reading…

• 1/19/22 – Vacation Lane, Eutawville: A car battery charger, a BUBBA knife, a 20-volt Dewalt hand drill, two trolling motors, two Dewalt batteries and two Metabo HPT air compressors were stolen. The items are valued at $1,249.

• 1/19/22 – Franklin Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2009 teal green Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado is valued at $15,000.

• 1/19/22 – Myers Road, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Glock 19 handgun was stolen from a vehicle. The handgun is valued at $523.

• 1/19/22 – Dunkirk Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 blue Nissan Altima. The Altima is valued at $8,000.

• 1/19/22 – Atlantic Avenue, Orangeburg: A 9 mm black Springfield pistol was stolen from a home. The pistol is valued at $500.

• 1/19/22 – Highland Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol from an unlocked Ford Fusion. The pistol is valued at $660.

• 1/14/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Approximately 40 to 50 pieces of lumber measuring 2-inches-by-6-inches-by-10-feet each, 350 truss hangers and forming nails, bolts and nuts were stolen. They are valued at $1,850.

• 1/14/22 – Salem Branch Road, North: A 2007 gray Toyota Corolla was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 1/13/22 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2002 white Ford van belonging to Family Health Centers. The damage and catalytic converter are valued at $1,000.

• 1/12/22 – Bleakley Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and eight video games were stolen. They are valued at $800.

• 1/12/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 white Ford E350. The catalytic converter is valued at $750.

• 1/12/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Heavy-duty electrical wiring was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 1/7/22 – Dragstrip Road, North: Someone stole a 1993 red Ford F-150. It is valued at $3,000.

• 1/6/22 – Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: eight pairs Nike Air Jordan sneakers, two pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers, a 75-inch Samsung television, a Bulova watch, a Citizen watch, a Sony PlayStation5 and a MacPro Smart Pure I sound bar. The items are valued at $8,840.

• 1/6/22 – Trebie Road, Orangeburg: DJ equipment and an Apple MacBook were stolen. They are valued at $3,100.

• 1/6/22 – Eagle Run Drive, Cordova: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 silver Lincoln MKS. The MKS is valued at $6,000.

• 1/6/22 – Planters Trace Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, an iron wood stove, a Craftsman table saw, a Troy-Bilt planter and a red, heavy-duty trailer with three tires. The items are valued at $6,900.

• 1/5/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol was stolen. It is valued at $500.

• 1/5/22 – Calvary Church Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer. It is valued at $2,500.

• 1/4/22 – Family Circle, St. Matthews: Two 50-inch Vizio televisions, one 65-inch Vizio television, a Sony PlayStation4 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $2,680.

• 1/4/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a DeWalt power cleaner, a Ryobi 18-volt air compressor, a DeWalt portable power station, a DeWalt Flexvolt battery pack and a Mainstays microwave. The items are valued at $1,380.

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

* 1/21/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from two unlocked vehicles and an unlocked workshop: A 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weedeater, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit. Most of the items were recovered. The total value of the stolen items is $1,085.

 

* 1/21/22 – Mozel Lane, Bowman: A pole and meter box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.

* 1/21/22 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: A power meter was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

* 1/20/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a kitchen sink and two toilets. The value of the stolen items is $900.

* 1/19/22 – Vacation Lane, Eutawville:  A car battery charger, a BUBBA knife, a 20-volt Dewalt hand drill, two trolling motors, two Dewalt batteries and two Metabo HPT air compressors. The items are valued at $1,249.

* 1/19/22 – Franklin Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2009 teal green Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado is valued at $15,000.

* 1/19/22 – Myers Road, Orangeburg: A 9mm Glock 19 handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. The handgun is valued at $523.

* 1/19/22 – Dunkirk Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 blue Nissan Altima. The Altima owner also left the key fob inside of it. The Altima is valued at $8,000.

* 1/19/22 – Atlantic Avenue, Orangeburg: A 9mm black Springfield pistol was stolen from a home. The pistol is valued at $500.

* 1/19/22 – Highland Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol from an unlocked Ford Fusion. The pistol is valued at $660.

* 1/14/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Approximately 40 to 50 pieces of lumber measuring 2-inches-by-6-inches-by-10-feet each, 350 truss hangers and forming nails, bolts and nuts were stolen. They are valued at $1,850.

* 1/14/22 – Salem Branch Road, North: A 2007 gray Toyota Corolla was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

* 1/13/22 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2002 white Ford van belonging to Family Health Centers. The damage and catalytic converter are valued at $1,000.

  •  1/12/22 – Bleakley Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and eight video games were stolen. They are valued at $800.
  • 1/12/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 white Ford E350. The catalytic converter is valued at $750.
  • 1/12/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Heavy-duty electrical wiring was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
  • 1/7/22 – Dragstrip Road, North: Someone stole a 1993 red Ford F-150. It is valued at $3,000.
  • 1/6/22 – Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: eight pairs Nike Air Jordan sneakers, two pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers, a 75-inch Samsung television, a Bulova watch, a Citizen watch, a Sony PlayStation5 and a MacPro Smart Pure I sound bar. The items are valued at $8,840.
  • 1/6/22 – Trebie Road, Orangeburg: DJ equipment and an Apple MacBook were stolen. They are valued at $3,100.
  • 1/6/22 – Eagle Run Drive, Cordova: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 silver Lincoln MKS. The MKS is valued at $6,000.
  • 1/6/22 – Planters Trace Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, an iron wood stove, a Craftsman table saw, a Troy-Bilt planter and a red, heavy-duty trailer with three tires. The items are valued at $6,900.
  • 1/5/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol was stolen. It is valued at $500.
  • 1/5/22 – Calvary Church Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer. It is valued at $2,500.
  • 1/4/22 – Family Circle, St. Matthews: Two 50-inch Vizio televisions, one 65-inch Vizio television, a Sony PlayStation4 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $2,680.
  • 1/4/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a DeWalt power cleaner, a Ryobi 18-volt air compressor, a DeWalt portable power station, a DeWalt Flexvolt battery pack and a Mainstays microwave. The items are valued at $1,380.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santee man charged with felony DUI

Santee man charged with felony DUI

A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News