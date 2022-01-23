STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 1/21/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from two unlocked vehicles and an unlocked workshop: A 120-volt Everstart power inverter, a blue Aluratek Bluetooth cassette, a brown Coach wallet, a Black & Decker weed trimmer, a car care kit, a yellow blower for a bouncy house, a Poulan chainsaw, a blue Craftsman router, two Black & Decker 20-volt drills, a blue Campbell-Hausfield air compressor, five 20-volt Black & Decker lithium ion batteries, a Craftsman soldering kit, a Portland hedge trimmer and a Dremel 300 kit. Most of the items were recovered. The total value of the stolen items is $1,085.

• 1/21/22 – Mozel Lane, Bowman: A pole and meter box were stolen. The items are valued at $500.

• 1/21/22 – Kennerly Road, Orangeburg: A power meter was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

• 1/20/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a kitchen sink and two toilets. The value of the stolen items is $900.

• 1/19/22 – Vacation Lane, Eutawville: A car battery charger, a BUBBA knife, a 20-volt Dewalt hand drill, two trolling motors, two Dewalt batteries and two Metabo HPT air compressors were stolen. The items are valued at $1,249.

• 1/19/22 – Franklin Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2009 teal green Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado is valued at $15,000.

• 1/19/22 – Myers Road, Orangeburg: A 9 mm Glock 19 handgun was stolen from a vehicle. The handgun is valued at $523.

• 1/19/22 – Dunkirk Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 blue Nissan Altima. The Altima is valued at $8,000.

• 1/19/22 – Atlantic Avenue, Orangeburg: A 9 mm black Springfield pistol was stolen from a home. The pistol is valued at $500.

• 1/19/22 – Highland Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol from an unlocked Ford Fusion. The pistol is valued at $660.

• 1/14/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Approximately 40 to 50 pieces of lumber measuring 2-inches-by-6-inches-by-10-feet each, 350 truss hangers and forming nails, bolts and nuts were stolen. They are valued at $1,850.

• 1/14/22 – Salem Branch Road, North: A 2007 gray Toyota Corolla was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 1/13/22 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2002 white Ford van belonging to Family Health Centers. The damage and catalytic converter are valued at $1,000.

• 1/12/22 – Bleakley Street, Orangeburg: A Sony PlayStation 4 and eight video games were stolen. They are valued at $800.

• 1/12/22 – Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1998 white Ford E350. The catalytic converter is valued at $750.

• 1/12/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: Heavy-duty electrical wiring was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 1/7/22 – Dragstrip Road, North: Someone stole a 1993 red Ford F-150. It is valued at $3,000.

• 1/6/22 – Bonneville Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: eight pairs Nike Air Jordan sneakers, two pairs of Nike Air Max sneakers, a 75-inch Samsung television, a Bulova watch, a Citizen watch, a Sony PlayStation5 and a MacPro Smart Pure I sound bar. The items are valued at $8,840.

• 1/6/22 – Trebie Road, Orangeburg: DJ equipment and an Apple MacBook were stolen. They are valued at $3,100.

• 1/6/22 – Eagle Run Drive, Cordova: Someone stole an unlocked 2010 silver Lincoln MKS. The MKS is valued at $6,000.

• 1/6/22 – Planters Trace Road, Santee: The following items were stolen: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Craftsman riding lawnmower, an iron wood stove, a Craftsman table saw, a Troy-Bilt planter and a red, heavy-duty trailer with three tires. The items are valued at $6,900.

• 1/5/22 – Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville: A black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol was stolen. It is valued at $500.

• 1/5/22 – Calvary Church Road, Neeses: Someone stole a 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer. It is valued at $2,500.

• 1/4/22 – Family Circle, St. Matthews: Two 50-inch Vizio televisions, one 65-inch Vizio television, a Sony PlayStation4 and a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 semi-automatic rifle were stolen. The items are valued at $2,680.

• 1/4/22 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a DeWalt power cleaner, a Ryobi 18-volt air compressor, a DeWalt portable power station, a DeWalt Flexvolt battery pack and a Mainstays microwave. The items are valued at $1,380.

