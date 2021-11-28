STOLEN PROPERTY

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

• 11/18/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Catalytic converters were stolen from the following Toyota vehicles parked at Davis Toyota: a 2022 4Runner, a 2014 Sienna, a 2006 Sequoia, a 2021 Highlander, a 2014 Highlander, a 2021 RAV, a 2006 Highlander and two 2022 Tacomas. The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $9,000.

• 11/18/21 – Millennium Drive, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2020 Nissan Titan. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.

• 11/18/21 – Opal Lane, Neeses: Someone stole a 9 mm Smith & Wesson Pro Series C handgun. It is valued at $700.

• 11/18/21 – Columbia Road, Orangeburg: A burglar stole money from a cash register, cigars and a safe at the Quick Store. The value of the stolen items is $900.

• 11/17/21 – Chestnut Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a Michael Kors wallet containing approximately $2,000 in cash from inside a store at the Prince of Orange Mall. The value of the stolen wallet and cash is $2,070.

• 11/17/21 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: A 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

• 11/17/21 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: A burglar stole 100 packs of Newport cigarettes and fifty cartons of assorted cigarettes. The value of stolen tobacco products is $2,900.

• 11/15/21 – Bonner Avenue, Santee: An unsecured, disabled 2001 silver BMW 330I was stolen. It is valued at $4,000.

• 11/15/21 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: $100 cash, a pair of hoop earrings, a pair of green earrings, a ring with a green stone, a chain, pendant, garnet earrings and a garnet ring. The items are valued at $1,200.

• 11/12/21 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: A 2018 dark gray Honda Accord was stolen. It is valued at $20,000.

• 11/12/21 – Lakeside Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen out of two cars: $215 cash, two Apple iPad Pro devices, a Supreme crossbody bag and an Apple MacBook Air. The value of the stolen items is $3,715.

• 11/12/21 – Geiger Road, Orangeburg: A concrete mixer was stolen. It is valued at $55,000.

• 11/12/21 – Jamison Avenue, Orangeburg: Two silver ladders and an assortment of jewelry were stolen. The value of the items is $1,100.

• 11/12/21 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: Someone stole a Lake Marion High School student’s Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. It is valued at $1,000.

• 11/12/21 – Wildwood Drive, Orangeburg: A 2007 tan Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen. It is valued at $13,000.

• 11/12/21 – Representative Circle, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: An Apple TV box and Michael Kors, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger purses. The value of the items is $1,106.

• 11/12/21 – Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: An orange and white Stihl trimmer and a black leather coat were stolen. The items are valued at $1,000.

• 11/9/21 – Kings Road, Orangeburg: A Kel-Tec AR-15 style rifle was stolen. It is valued at $600.

• 11/9/21 – Williamson Johnson Road, Neeses: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2015 Ford F-350. The truck belonged to Dominion Energy. The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• 11/9/21 – Branchdale Highway, Eutawville: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2001 Ford F-150. The value of the damage and stolen catalytic converter is $1,000.

