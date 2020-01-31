{{featured_button_text}}

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:

* 1/21/20 – Eutaw Road, Holly Hill: An 18-foot car trailer was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.

* 1/18/20 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2016 Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $15,000.

* 1/15/20 – Zion Church Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from vehicles: a 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol with a blue frame and silver slide, a .380-caliber Glock 42 semi-automatic pistol with a black frame and black slide, a Samsung S8 Plus Galaxy cellphone and blue plastic case, an Apple Macbook Air and a cheetah print backpack that contained the Macbook. The value of the items is $3,600.

* 1/15/20 – Windward Avenue, Orangeburg: A Vera Bradley wallet and a black 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9VE semi-automatic handgun were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The stolen items are valued at $650.

* 1/15/20 – Durham Street, Cordova: His and hers gold wedding bands were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.

* 1/15/20 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: six pre-paid cellphones, 500 cellphone cards, a Hewlett-Packard computer, one black flatscreen television, 50 cellphone charging cords, two Wi-Fi headsets and 20 cellphone cases. The items are valued at $1,405.

* 1/15/20 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: A black, 16-foot flatbed utility trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.

* 1/15/20 – Sims Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: hedge trimmers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, edgers and sprayers. The items are valued at $2,730.

* 1/14/20 – Bunch Ford Road, Holly Hill: A green and white storage unit was stolen. It is valued at $17,000.

* 1/14/20 – Fame Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole at 2015 black Chevrolet Equinox. It is valued at $17,000.

* 1/14/20 – Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg: A 2002 blue Ford Expedition was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

* 1/14/20 – Nadine Lane, Cordova: Someone stole a 2005 Chevy Silverado and a pair of pants containing a wallet and a set of keys. The value of the stolen items is $1,530.

* 1/14/20 – Stillwood Circle, Orangeburg: A 2020 red and white Tao Tao moped was stolen. It is valued at $1,275.

* 1/10/20 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole a black .22-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber Ruger Magnum revolver. The firearms are valued at $1,000.

* 1/10/20 – Louise Drive, Orangeburg: An iPhone XR and an Acer Chromebook computer were stolen. They are valued at $1,700.

* 1/9/20 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole two 2020 camouflage Ranger Crew ATVs from Jimmy Jones Polaris. They are valued at $36,249.

* 1/9/20 – Savannah Highway, Neeses: A 2003 brown Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.

* 1/9/20 – Due Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a black Fossil watch, a silver and gold Kenneth Cole watch, a silver Kenneth Cole watch and a coral pink Apple iPhone 8 with a broken screen. The value of the stolen items is $1,010.

* 1/6/20 – Legrand Smoak Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck valued at $18,000.

* 1/6/20 – Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: A 2000 red GMC Jimmy was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.  

* 1/6/20 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black glass-top stove and a white refrigerator. They are valued at $1,000.

* 1/3/20 – Theater Drive, Holly Hill: three skill saws, $100 in change from a jar sitting on a dresser, a plastic jug containing $40 in pennies, a 40-inch flat panel television and numerous George Foreman appliances were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $1,775.

* 1/2/20 – Edens Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: $100 in coins, a set of diamond earrings, a set of Michael Kors hoop earrings, a set of gold hoop earrings, eight rings including a pink ice and smoky topaz ring, a Michael Kors gold watch, two Fossil watches, a 50-inch Vizio television, a Samsung flatscreen television, a Dell laptop computer, a pair of beige Lucky Brand flat-soled shoes, a Nextar GPS device, a pair of brown Coach loafers and a pair of black Coach loafers. The items are valued at $7,370.

