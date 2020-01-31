The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
* 1/21/20 – Eutaw Road, Holly Hill: An 18-foot car trailer was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
* 1/18/20 – Fair Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole an unlocked 2016 Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $15,000.
* 1/15/20 – Zion Church Road, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen from vehicles: a 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol with a blue frame and silver slide, a .380-caliber Glock 42 semi-automatic pistol with a black frame and black slide, a Samsung S8 Plus Galaxy cellphone and blue plastic case, an Apple Macbook Air and a cheetah print backpack that contained the Macbook. The value of the items is $3,600.
* 1/15/20 – Windward Avenue, Orangeburg: A Vera Bradley wallet and a black 9mm Smith & Wesson SD9VE semi-automatic handgun were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The stolen items are valued at $650.
* 1/15/20 – Durham Street, Cordova: His and hers gold wedding bands were stolen. They are valued at $1,000.
* 1/15/20 – Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: six pre-paid cellphones, 500 cellphone cards, a Hewlett-Packard computer, one black flatscreen television, 50 cellphone charging cords, two Wi-Fi headsets and 20 cellphone cases. The items are valued at $1,405.
* 1/15/20 – Willie Road, Orangeburg: A black, 16-foot flatbed utility trailer was stolen. It is valued at $1,500.
* 1/15/20 – Sims Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: hedge trimmers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, edgers and sprayers. The items are valued at $2,730.
* 1/14/20 – Bunch Ford Road, Holly Hill: A green and white storage unit was stolen. It is valued at $17,000.
* 1/14/20 – Fame Lane, Orangeburg: Someone stole at 2015 black Chevrolet Equinox. It is valued at $17,000.
* 1/14/20 – Solomon Terrace, Orangeburg: A 2002 blue Ford Expedition was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
You have free articles remaining.
* 1/14/20 – Nadine Lane, Cordova: Someone stole a 2005 Chevy Silverado and a pair of pants containing a wallet and a set of keys. The value of the stolen items is $1,530.
* 1/14/20 – Stillwood Circle, Orangeburg: A 2020 red and white Tao Tao moped was stolen. It is valued at $1,275.
* 1/10/20 – Bull Swamp Road, North: Someone stole a black .22-caliber Ruger revolver and a .22-caliber Ruger Magnum revolver. The firearms are valued at $1,000.
* 1/10/20 – Louise Drive, Orangeburg: An iPhone XR and an Acer Chromebook computer were stolen. They are valued at $1,700.
* 1/9/20 – St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole two 2020 camouflage Ranger Crew ATVs from Jimmy Jones Polaris. They are valued at $36,249.
* 1/9/20 – Savannah Highway, Neeses: A 2003 brown Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
* 1/9/20 – Due Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: a black Fossil watch, a silver and gold Kenneth Cole watch, a silver Kenneth Cole watch and a coral pink Apple iPhone 8 with a broken screen. The value of the stolen items is $1,010.
* 1/6/20 – Legrand Smoak Street, Cordova: Someone stole a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck valued at $18,000.
* 1/6/20 – Bamberg Road, Orangeburg: A 2000 red GMC Jimmy was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
* 1/6/20 – Whitman Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a black glass-top stove and a white refrigerator. They are valued at $1,000.
* 1/3/20 – Theater Drive, Holly Hill: three skill saws, $100 in change from a jar sitting on a dresser, a plastic jug containing $40 in pennies, a 40-inch flat panel television and numerous George Foreman appliances were stolen. The value of the stolen items is $1,775.
* 1/2/20 – Edens Street, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: $100 in coins, a set of diamond earrings, a set of Michael Kors hoop earrings, a set of gold hoop earrings, eight rings including a pink ice and smoky topaz ring, a Michael Kors gold watch, two Fossil watches, a 50-inch Vizio television, a Samsung flatscreen television, a Dell laptop computer, a pair of beige Lucky Brand flat-soled shoes, a Nextar GPS device, a pair of brown Coach loafers and a pair of black Coach loafers. The items are valued at $7,370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.