STOLEN PROPERTY in The T&D Region

The following property thefts were reported around The T&D Region:
- 3/21/22 – Cold Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2015 black Audi Q3. It is valued at $26,000.
- 3/21/22 – Fountain Lake Drive, Eutawville: A 2013 green Honda Forman 500 ATV was stolen. It is valued at $5,000.
- 3/21/22 – Elmwood Avenue, Roweseville: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 blue Ford F-150. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 3/21/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: a Tory Burch purse, a Tory Burch cross-body bag, a pair of Apple AirPods and bank cards. The items are valued at $1,200.
- 3/16/22 – Five Chop Road, Orangeburg: Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2013 black Kia Optima. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
- 3/15/22 – Whetstone Road, North: The following items were stolen: two new Trane HVAC units, a 2007 white Mitsubishi FE box truck, a Milwaukee battery, a RIDGID tool tray with drill, a Milwaukee skill saw, a Bosch hammer drill, a RIDGID flashlight, an insulation pump, a Milwaukee hog drill, a DeWalt nail gun, a Milwaukee tool bag with drill and impact and two truck keys. The value of the items is $56,310.
- 3/15/22 – Magnolia Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Ford F350. The catalytic converter is valued at $500.
- 3/15/22 – Santee Drive, Santee: A purse containing $4,000 was stolen. The purse and cash are valued at $4,115.
- 3/14/22 – Branchdale Highway, Holly Hill: Someone stole a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe. It is valued at $10,000.
- 3/11/22 – Old State Road, Holly Hill: The following items were stolen: A 2003 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Savage rifle, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Marlin 336 rifle, a Winchester 30-30 rifle, a 60-inch flatscreen television, an orange and white Stihl trimmer, an orange and white Stihl chainsaw and several titles for vehicles and boats.
- 3/10/22 – Tee Vee Road, Santee: A 1994 red and white Chevrolet Silverado was stolen. It is valued at $2,000.
- 3/9/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2006 red Chevrolet Colorado. It is valued at $5,000.
- 3/9/22 – Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a white Chevrolet Impala. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.
- 3/7/22 – North Road, Orangeburg: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra parked at the Orangeburg Preparatory Schools Upper Campus. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,500.
- 3/7/22 – Thomas Eklund Court, Orangeburg: Someone stole two Apple iPads from Rivelon Elementary School. The iPads are valued at $1,000.
- 3/7/22 – Gardensgate Road, Eutawville: Two orange Husqvarna yard tools were stolen: a heavy duty roller tiller and a commercial blower. The tools are valued at $850.
- 3/7/22 – Old State Road, Santee: Someone stole a package. The contents are valued at $600.
- 3/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: The following items were stolen: Five catalytic converters, four resonators, an augur bit and an augur tip. The value of the damage and stolen items is $8,350.
- 3/3/22 – McMichael Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a roll of carpet. It is valued at $1,400.
- 3/3/22 – John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg: A 2020 silver and orange U-Haul tow dolly was stolen. It is valued at $5,200.
- 3/3/22 – Broughton Street, Orangeburg: Someone stole a 2000 burgundy Chevrolet Impala. It is valued at $2,500.