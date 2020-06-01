Stolen Chrysler rammed into Orangeburg store wall, guns stolen; police say burglary unrelated to incidents at malls

The case remains under investigation.

A vehicle has crashed into the business before, Holman said. In 1994, someone drove a vehicle through a wall and stole firearms.

He said those firearms were never recovered.

There were two other incidents involving local businesses in the hours before the Woody’s Pawn Shop incident.

The first incident happened on Sunday night at the Prince of Orange Mall, located at 2390 Chestnut Street.

A prayer vigil was held in the parking lot of the mall’s main entrance at about 9 p.m. When it was over, someone shattered two of the mall’s main entrance doors and damaged a door to the T-Mobile store, according ODPS Lt. Col. Ed Conner.

He noted that it appears someone got inside of the mall and damaged a sign or two. The stores inside of the mall were secured.

Organizers of the vigil said the vandal was not associated with their group. Conner said it appeared someone took advantage of the situation.

Just before 10:30 p.m., an activated alarm caused officers to check on SMS Sportsworld at 1100 Orangeburg Mall Circle.

Officers saw one panel of glass shattered to one of the front doors.