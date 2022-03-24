Stolen Cadillac found on bricks outside Eutawville

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A stolen 2016 Cadillac CT6 was discovered propped up on bricks a few miles outside of Eutawville on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

It was discovered on Cement Gridge Road, near County Line Road. It was missing three tires and had spare tire on the front passenger side.

In addition, the front driver’s and passenger’s seatback panels were detached from the seats.

A Denmark couple reported the Cadillac missing to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday.

In other reports:

• Tools were reported stolen from the garage of a St. Matthews Road home in Orangeburg on Wednesday. The stolen items include a Snap-on auto scanner, miscellaneous power tools, a welding machine and a Skilsaw saw.

The value of the stolen items is $3,950.

• A man reported that someone stole $300 cash and his .380-caliber Beresa Thunder handgun from his repossessed vehicle on Monday.

The value of the handgun and cash is $700.

• A 53-foot white utility trailer, with “Ryder” on both sides, was reported stolen on Tuesday from the 170 block of Old Elloree Road near Orangeburg.

The Ryder site manager said the 2013 4000DX trailer was last seen there in May 2021, an incident report said.

It is valued at $9,136.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man went to retrieve his 2015 black Dodge Ram 3500 from Glover’s Body Shop, located at 1266 Whitman Street, but learned the catalytic converter was stolen from it, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man dropped the truck off there approximately two years ago.

A mechanic told him that when he went to start the engine on Wednesday, he noticed the catalytic converter was no longer there.

The truck owner says the value of the catalytic converter is $8,000.

