Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Green Street man claims an acquaintance walked around in his backyard and stole a station wagon around 11:40 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report.

The man’s surveillance camera recorded the alleged theft.

The man reported the theft to law enforcement just after 2 p.m.

He then called police around 7 p.m. to report that he saw one of the acquaintance’s brothers and told him he wanted his station wagon returned.

The brother returned it.

The man told police he wants to press charges.

The station wagon is valued at $5,000.