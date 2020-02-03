St. Matthews
Police Department
A St. Matthews woman reported that she had received several obscene and harassing phone calls from her ex-boyfriend.
The woman said she had changed her home phone number, and so he called her at work. After the police chief contacted the man and he told him if he persisted, he would be charged, the man reportedly told the officer that that he would call as much as he wanted and that the officer should contact his lawyer. The information will be referred to a judge.
In an unrelated incident on Jan. 25, a woman reported that her juvenile son had stolen her black Kindle Fire 7 tablet from her apartment, and she later found that the tablet was for sale online for $50.
