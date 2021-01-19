 Skip to main content
St. Matthews woman injured in drive-by shooting
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting near St. Matthews around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter.

The woman was in the kitchen area of her Daylily Lane home when shots rang out, Chief Deputy Matt Trentham said.

Responding officers found the injured woman on her living room floor with a towel on her midsection.

After officers cleared the residence, Calhoun County EMS medics began treating the woman’s injury. She’s reportedly in stable condition.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources also responded to the incident.

Sheriff Thomas Summers asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

