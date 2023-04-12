A St. Matthews woman pleaded guilty to identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement.

Amanda Fogle Johnson, 48, of 213 Carlisle Avenue, entered her plea before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Murphy sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Terrence Maurice Felder, 49, of 1072 Sulton Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence less than .10.

Murphy sentenced him to pay a $100 fine within six months or report to jail for 30 days.

• Jamichael Dashawn Franklin, 24, of 624 Bleakley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Franklin’s charge of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

• Dycippa Lamart Garner, 42, of 741 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to two years of probation after he served two days in jail.

She gave Garner credit for having already served the two days in jail.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Charles Antrell Demaine Govan, 23, of 960 Rivers Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct.

Murphy sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of resisting arrest.

• Taveon Jerell Haywood, 24, of 158 Petunia Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Murphy sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She also ordered Haywood to complete anger management.

• Shannon Ray Heath, 46, of 2385 Camp Rawls Road, Wagener, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation once he served 290 days in jail.

She gave him credit for having served 290 days in jail.

She also ordered Heath to pay restitution and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Manaysia Hoheb, 22, of 751 Bonner Avenue, Santee, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Hoheb to pay restitution, enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Eitan Ben Israel, 70, of 126 Mack Hill Street, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Murphy sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to probation for nine months.

An additional charge of pointing and presenting a firearm was dismissed.

Murphy also ordered Johnson to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Cleveland Jermaine Johnson, 27, of 77 Timber Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

She ordered Johnson to obtain his GED. She gave him credit having already served 329 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: two counts of third-degree domestic violence and one count each of resisting arrest and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

• Marvin Johnson, 47, of 124 Omega Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI and second-offense DUI less than .10.

Murphy sentenced him to pay a $150 fine within six months or report to jail for 30 days.

Prosecutors dismissed two counts of threatening the life of a public official and one count of having an open container of alcohol.

• Malik Kentrell Harrison, 25, of 299 Tyler Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced him to 70 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.