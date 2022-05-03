St. Matthews woman accused of carjacking

A 29-year-old St. Matthews woman is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint.

Teresa Kaytlin Luna, of Daylilly Lane, is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-offense possession of heroin, first-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of alprazolam.

A man reported the carjacking at 6:53 p.m. Thursday, April 28, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man told deputies that he was at the Exxon station, located at 388 Caw Caw Highway, when a woman approached him and asked for a ride.

The woman got in the front passenger side of his 2018 black GMC Sierra 1500.

The woman told the man to pull into the Sunny Plain Ballfield, the report said.

She allegedly reached into her white pocketbook, retrieved a silver handgun and pointed it at the man’s head.

She ordered the man to get out of the truck, the man claims.

He told deputies that he wasn’t physically injured, but felt his life was in danger.

The woman headed to U.S. Highway 21, toward Columbia.

The man’s Samsung Galaxy 7 cellphone and wallet were in the center console.

Using the phone’s GPS tracking system, deputies located it in the eastbound lane of Sunny Plain Road.

A GPS tracker in the man’s truck showed the truck had been on Daylilly Lane, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jimmy Orso.

When deputies began to search Daylilly Lane, a woman came out of her residence.

Orso said the woman matched the description provided by the man.

Investigators then searched the woman’s home and allegedly found a 9 mm pistol matching the description provided by the man, according to Luna’s warrants.

Warrants also allege they found the man’s identification card in her home.

Investigators allegedly found the following drugs in Luna’s home: heroin, powder cocaine and alprazolam pills. Alprazolam, which is the generic name for Xanax, is a prescription medication that is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

On Monday, Luna appeared before a Calhoun County magistrate who set her bond at $361,000.

At the time of the incident, Luna was out on bond on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder stemming from the July 23, 2017 shooting death of George Lee Grimes.

A Barnwell County jury convicted Ricky Lamont Williams, 43, of Grimes’ murder back in July 2019.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Williams to prison for 41 years. His projected release date is Aug. 18, 2058.

If convicted of the most serious charge in the St. Matthews incident, Luna faces up to 20 years in prison.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators have not yet found the stolen truck.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the 2018 black GMC Sierra pickup that is “lifted” and has tinted windows, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

