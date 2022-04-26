 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Matthews store burglarized Sheriff’s Office releases video

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released video Tuesday from an April 11 burglary at a St. Matthews convenience store. Find the video online at TheTandD.com.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has released video from the burglary of a St. Matthews convenience store at 2:41 a.m. April 11.

The surveillance video shows a man breaking the front glass door at the Quick Pantry, located at 307 Harry C. Raysor Drive, according to an incident report.

The man then used a tool to open a cash register. After that, he kicked open a door to the office, investigators claim.

The sheriff’s office claims cash was stolen.

Deputies found a large rock near the front door.

The store’s alarm called law enforcement. Deputies arrived within four minutes after they were dispatched to the scene.

The St. Matthews police chief also responded.

Investigators are looking for a medium-build Black man. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, black reflective sneakers and orange, hospital-style disposable gloves.

If anyone has information about the man in the video, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

